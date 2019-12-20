Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2251
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Hopefully will reach on 1.2550 today on gbpusd
start from monday movement on bullish
EUR/USD is now trading relatively high at 1.0622. The pair might need a boost from fundamentals in order for it to gain some more momentum and continue its way North.