Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2251

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Hopefully will reach on 1.2550 today on gbpusd

start from monday movement on bullish

 
GBP/USD is stuck in a quite wide sideways consolidation between 1.2080 and 1.2700 and it's currently moving to the upside again. The closest target is at 1.2550.
 
Hopefully GBP can break the upper resistance 1.26 - 1.27 to go up further. 
 
EUR/USD reached 1.0608 before bouncing off from that support, but that may not be the end of the move to the downside. If it breaks out under the aforementioned support it could reach 1.0570 again.
 
GBPUSD Important level
 
EUR/USD is now trading relatively high at 1.0622. The pair might need a boost from fundamentals in order for it to gain some more momentum and continue its way North.
 
Ari Goldman:
EUR/USD is now trading relatively high at 1.0622. The pair might need a boost from fundamentals in order for it to gain some more momentum and continue its way North.
I agree, but further development will likely occur next week after the Easter holiday. For now the pair is stuck in a sideways consolidation.
 
EUR/USD finally started moving to the upside after the tight sideways consolidation on Friday. A breakout above the resistance at 1.0655, which coincides with the (MA)89 indicator on the four-hour time-frame will likely lead to another rally to 1.0690, which is the same indicator, but on the daily time-frame.
 
 
EUR/USD has almost reached the resistance at 1.0690 after the fundamentals pushed the pair to the upside today. The question is whether it will succeed in breaking out above that level, because if it does there could be a further rally towards 1.0800 - 1.0850.
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