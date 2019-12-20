Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2259

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Correction movement remains on the downside, immediate support can be found around 1.2770/60 zone. The UK election and Brexit will be the key that drive this pair in the coming few weeks.
 
EUR/USD has almost reached 1.1200. Considering how bullish it is the move to the upside will likely continue towards 1.1230 - 1.1250 again.
 
EUR/USD reached a high at 1.1240 today, but that likely is not the end of the move to the upside. The pair will probably test the last high at 1.1267.
 

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EUR/USD bounced off from 1.1255, not quite reaching the previous high at 1.1267. The pair formed a shooting star candlestick on the one-hour time-frame below that level and it is currently retracing towards the closest support level at 1.1200. A breakout below that support will likely lead to a further move to the downside towards 1.1150 - 1.1130.
 

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Max Brown:

Hi Avi,

Please let the others - who were also benefiting from my me - my methods (and madness ) know where I am now posting. I want them to continue to make pips without the other mixed messages that happen at the other place.


Wah great ,,, let's cooperation
 

GBPUSD

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