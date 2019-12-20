Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2259
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Hi Avi,
Please let the others - who were also benefiting from my me - my methods (and madness ) know where I am now posting. I want them to continue to make pips without the other mixed messages that happen at the other place.
Wah great ,,, let's cooperation
GBPUSD