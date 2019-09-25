IMax Indicator - page 19
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I Like iMax indicator.
Can anybody here help me to modif it into bar in separate window ?
( also : MTF and sound alert too )
I Like iMax indicator.
Can anybody here help me to modif it into bar in separate window ?( also : MTF and sound alert too )
check attachments (this thread) and also here iMAX3alert Fast trend alert indicator. - MQL4 Code Base
Huge Gents
Nice one Gents....
Willy please can you give us EA for imax
Thanks beppi! Wow...
Yours was such an inspiring reply, that I decided to code up an alert version of the iMAX. I have had it running during the night on the M1 chart and it appears to behave itself very well.
Just a couple of notes about it's use... (there are brief notes in the code, so you can refer to those too).
I also marked in the code where to place a sound file if you wish to add one to the alert, or even to replace the existing alert.
I don't trade manually myself, but last night watching the iMAX alert running, I was almost tempted to start trading.... manually.... I can't believe it... well anyway good luck to everyone, and just have fun, don't get too serious!Some comments I made changed here... because I am uploaded the most recent version of iMAXalert... and some features have changed since this original posting. The current iMAXalert is little more automatic, and more flexible too thanks to users suggestions here... you can enable alerts, arrow displays, change color schemes etc. and the new version is posted here and elsewhere in this thread.
Please could you give us the EA for this system. You said you dont trade manually.
Please can I join you.
Thanks
favoured111
how can i modify the iMax to account for more than three candles !?
I've tired adding ,,
+ (0.0007 * (2 * ((High[c+3] + Low[c+3]) * x) - ((High[c+4] + Low[c+4]) * x)))
+ (0.13785 * (2 * ((High[c+4] + Low[c+4]) * x) - ((High[c+5] + Low[c+5]) * x)))
but ... didn't work.
Thank You verymuch fxbs (uh.... so long time for say thank you )
Just try combining GanHiLoActivatorBar with iMAx3alert
ServerUang
You can see what I did here... it looks like I have done some kind of a piggy back on the original iMAX... which is displayed with the White and Orange lines. What has happened is I am using a different method of accomplishing a signal phase shift of Ehler's MOEF. In the case of iMAXhp... I am amplitude phase shifting which can be done faster than frequency phase shifting using the MT4 bars to accomplish that... which I originally did. Now that limits iMAX in terms of responsiveness to the minimum frequency allowed by bar changes. So, to improve performance, I switch to amplitude phase shifting, and have to specify an amplitude which is the Phase Shift Step parameter in the code. I also now have to allow iMAXhp to update itself on the open bar, or it could be caught in situations where it is not updated fast enough and would have the trend incorrect for brief periods of time... but that should not be the case the way I did this... So now we have the advantage of Ehler's MOEF and hopefully a better means of capturing it's benefits using the improved phase shifting technique.
I hear a lot of good things about Jurik, and I have looked at Jurik rather critically because I have a fair amount of experience now running tests on different indicators, and have found that indicators that are intrinsically tuned by their length or period... require tuning to maintain their efficiency in actual use... and this is a serious matter... and a lot of work here at Forex TSD has been related to that... issues of adapting to dominant cycles and periods... and so on. iMAX and iMAXhp are not tuned by length or period, but are directly responsive to price action, which is filtered. This has some understated advantages in my humble opinion... and I have said I would show something of a simple comparison of what this means... and I will, but I am not sure exactly when that will happen... I am busy... taxes and things like that... so I will say what is on my mind at some point in time here.
For now, I will release iMAXhp and the iMAXhp Detector versions... because I think they might help some people working on MTF and dashboard displays to see what I have in mind as to how to make those applications useful as foundations for both manual and automated trading. iMAXhp Detector actually generates global variables for extracting that information by an automated system... and I am showing some thoughts along those lines in the code. So, if others wish to contribute you are welcome do that here by whatever means... that adds capability or utility or understanding to developing this indicator.
Attached are the iMAXhp adaptations to the original indicators... iMAX, iMAXalert, and iMAX MTF Detector by kang_gun.Thanks to all and good luck trading, and coding too for the coders here.
In your Post #120 the picture shows a white line, blue line and yellow line, in the main window, What indicator is that and can you provide a copy of it or them???? Thanks!
hi I am supriya
I am finding a Stochastic indicator for mt4 . Please help me. Thanking you.
hi I am supriya
I am finding a Stochastic indicator for mt4 . Please help me. Thanking you.
Help you with what??
I want a stochastic momentum index indicator for mt4 .