Scalp to freedom 10-20 pips a trade...guaranteed? - page 58
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No free help
urgent help.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
No free help
urgent help.
Never mind...got the old one to work. :) several templates set. 2 click semi auto.
I decided to test this out this morning after reading all 58 pages. I am so happy I did. My first trade and I netted 11 pips. I would have made more but decided not to be greedy as the OP advised.
Anyone still using this strategy?