Scalp to freedom 10-20 pips a trade...guaranteed? - page 58

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samvendor: how to add alert in this indicator 
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
  • or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
    • We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help
              urgent help.
     
    William Roeder:
    If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
  • or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
    • We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help
              urgent help.
    There is one already for 4 time frame cci indi. Posted in thread. Make settings the same and it is identical. 
     
    On the coding front.....if someone has the energy, a trailing stop above/behind the last bar high low plus/minus a buffer would allow for stress free following when trading with the trend.  I have one, but can’t seem to get it to work. Initializes fine, but doesn’t move the SL.  Having it only work on the pair it is applied to would be ideal.
     
    Never mind...got the old one to work. :) several templates set. 2 click semi auto. 
     
    Panamamike999:
    Never mind...got the old one to work. :) several templates set. 2 click semi auto. 
    Is it possible for u to share your strategy if u don't mind 😉😉. 

    Best regards 
    Henning 
     
    Good to see this TSD thread by myself almost reaching its 9th anniversary! Happy trading everyone.
     
    After nine years, please, is this indicator still relevant? Willing to test it if it is. Much thanks.
     

    I decided to test this out  this morning after reading all 58 pages. I am so happy I did. My first trade and I netted 11 pips. I would have made more but decided not to be greedy as the OP advised.

    First trade on this strategy

     
    Anyone still using this strategy?
     
    Frag8383:
    Anyone still using this strategy?
    Am new here, can someone pu me through on how to read signal ?
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