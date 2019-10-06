Bressert Double Stochastic - page 29
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Recursive is an immense testing ground, isn't it? :)
Hello,
is it possible to make MTF of this indicator? Thank you
Hello,
is it possible to make MTF of this indicator? Thank you
Here is the multi time frame version
Hello anywone,
I see a lot of versions of the Double Bressert Stochastics. I use this is Prorealtime, but really would like to use it in Metatrader. It simply uses two periods (10 and 5) in one chart. See the attachment for the indicator (red arrow) in Prorealtime. The red is DBS10 and the blue is DBS5.
The code for this indicator in Prorealtime is:
slw=3
pds=10
pds2=5
divi=highest[pds](high)-lowest[pds](low)
a=exponentialaverage[slw]((close-lowest[pds](low))/divi)*100
divi2=highest[pds](a)-lowest[pds](a)
dss=exponentialaverage[slw]((a-lowest[pds](a))/divi2)*100
divik=highest[pds2](high)-lowest[pds2](low)
a2=exponentialaverage[slw]((close-lowest[pds2](low))/divik)*100
divi2k=highest[pds2](a2)-lowest[pds2](a2)
dsk=exponentialaverage[slw]((a2-lowest[pds2](a2))/divi2k)*100
return dss as “DSlang”, dsk as “DSkort”
I really hope someone can help me with this, so I can start using this indicator in Metatrader.
Hello anywone,
I see a lot of versions of the Double Bressert Stochastics. I use this is Prorealtime, but really would like to use it in Metatrader. It simply uses two periods (10 and 5) in one chart. See the attachment for the indicator (red arrow) in Prorealtime. The red is DBS10 and the blue is DBS5.
The code for this indicator in Prorealtime is:
slw=3
pds=10
pds2=5
divi=highest[pds](high)-lowest[pds](low)
a=exponentialaverage[slw]((close-lowest[pds](low))/divi)*100
divi2=highest[pds](a)-lowest[pds](a)
dss=exponentialaverage[slw]((a-lowest[pds](a))/divi2)*100
divik=highest[pds2](high)-lowest[pds2](low)
a2=exponentialaverage[slw]((close-lowest[pds2](low))/divik)*100
divi2k=highest[pds2](a2)-lowest[pds2](a2)
dsk=exponentialaverage[slw]((a2-lowest[pds2](a2))/divi2k)*100
return dss as “DSlang”, dsk as “DSkort”
I really hope someone can help me with this, so I can start using this indicator in Metatrader.
I am very sorry that I am remind it (this is not about your request only; this is about the general situation in total):
---------
Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:
---------
And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
More or less this should be it - it s somewhat smother than the dss, and some parameters playing recommended : TSS.ex4
Sorry for digging up the old thread
but Im exploring a brilliant strategy which requires the tss (Bressert) indiator to give alarms.
Can Mr. Mladen help me to add a alarm if it above or below certain value? It would be great if push notification can be added too.
The indicator doesnt repaint right?
Many thanks
Eliz
Is there a dual colored DSS Bressert of MA for MT5, i can't find it.
thanks
It is only I found for MT5 -
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Double smoothed stochastic of ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Recursive (double) smoothed stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
DSS Bressert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
DSS Bressert - double smoothed stochastic (Double Smoothed Stochastic Indicator by Walter Bressert) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
----------------
re request by Jochemjochem for a true Bressert Double Stochastic
I also used in in Metastock -- my version had a 5, 10, 15, 20 DSS in one
pretty handy I thought
I've been unable to find one in MT4