Bressert Double Stochastic - page 29

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mladen:
Recursive is an immense testing ground, isn't it? :)
Yes, indeed VERY immense, I mainly make use of it as a predictor on M1, must find some good combo's for M5 still.
 

Hello,

 

 is it possible to make MTF of this indicator? Thank you 

 
makoz:

Hello,

 

 is it possible to make MTF of this indicator? Thank you 

Here is the multi time frame version


 

Hello anywone,

I see a lot of versions of the Double Bressert Stochastics. I use this is Prorealtime, but really would like to use it in Metatrader. It simply uses two periods (10 and 5) in one chart. See the attachment for the indicator (red arrow) in Prorealtime. The red is DBS10 and the blue is DBS5.

The code for this indicator in Prorealtime is:


slw=3
pds=10
pds2=5

divi=highest[pds](high)-lowest[pds](low)
a=exponentialaverage[slw]((close-lowest[pds](low))/divi)*100
divi2=highest[pds](a)-lowest[pds](a)
dss=exponentialaverage[slw]((a-lowest[pds](a))/divi2)*100

divik=highest[pds2](high)-lowest[pds2](low)
a2=exponentialaverage[slw]((close-lowest[pds2](low))/divik)*100
divi2k=highest[pds2](a2)-lowest[pds2](a2)
dsk=exponentialaverage[slw]((a2-lowest[pds2](a2))/divi2k)*100

return dss as “DSlang”, dsk as “DSkort”


Prorealtime


I really hope someone can help me with this, so I can start using this indicator in Metatrader.

 
jochemjochem:

Hello anywone,

I see a lot of versions of the Double Bressert Stochastics. I use this is Prorealtime, but really would like to use it in Metatrader. It simply uses two periods (10 and 5) in one chart. See the attachment for the indicator (red arrow) in Prorealtime. The red is DBS10 and the blue is DBS5.

The code for this indicator in Prorealtime is:


slw=3
pds=10
pds2=5

divi=highest[pds](high)-lowest[pds](low)
a=exponentialaverage[slw]((close-lowest[pds](low))/divi)*100
divi2=highest[pds](a)-lowest[pds](a)
dss=exponentialaverage[slw]((a-lowest[pds](a))/divi2)*100

divik=highest[pds2](high)-lowest[pds2](low)
a2=exponentialaverage[slw]((close-lowest[pds2](low))/divik)*100
divi2k=highest[pds2](a2)-lowest[pds2](a2)
dsk=exponentialaverage[slw]((a2-lowest[pds2](a2))/divi2k)*100

return dss as “DSlang”, dsk as “DSkort”



I really hope someone can help me with this, so I can start using this indicator in Metatrader.


I am very sorry that I am remind it (this is not about your request only; this is about the general situation in total):

---------

Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum (in case the user made some posts to increase the popularity of his request).

---------

And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.

 
Mladen Rakic:

More or less this should be it - it s somewhat smother than the dss, and some parameters playing recommended : TSS.ex4

Sorry for digging up the old thread

but Im exploring a brilliant strategy which requires the tss (Bressert) indiator to give alarms.

Can Mr. Mladen help me to add a alarm if it above or below certain value? It would be great if push notification can be added too.

The indicator doesnt repaint right?

Many thanks

Eliz

Bressert Double Stochastic
Bressert Double Stochastic
  • 2015.11.03
  • www.mql5.com
Do someone know if Bressert Double Stochastic is already coded for MT4 ? if so could he share ? thanks Dave...
 

Is there a dual colored DSS Bressert of MA for MT5, i can't find it.


thanks

 

It is only I found for MT5 - 

----------------

Double smoothed stochastic of ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Recursive (double) smoothed stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DSS Bressert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DSS Bressert - double smoothed stochastic (Double Smoothed Stochastic Indicator by Walter Bressert) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

----------------


 

re request by Jochemjochem  for a true Bressert Double Stochastic


I also used in in Metastock -- my version had a 5, 10, 15, 20 DSS in one


pretty handy I thought


I've been unable to find one in MT4 

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