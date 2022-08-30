Swiss Army EA (Automatic order management) - page 53

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hi 

I have no idea how to set this EA anyone can help please 

i just want it to close all open position  when reach 10% of total balance 

thank for your help 

 
augrust:

hi 

I have no idea how to set this EA anyone can help please 

i just want it to close all open position  when reach 10% of total balance 

thank for your help 

You can post your request in Freelancer section

 
Hello, does anyone know an EA that closes all requests when a specific pair reaches the TP line or the quote (for example, 1,30000) and not the gain value $?

** Ex1 .: Close all orders after reaching the TP line
OR
** Ex2 .: Close orders after reaching the quotation (Ex: 1,30000)
OR
** Ex4 .: End pending orders when open orders close.

Ex.
 
Great work it is perfect but...
When I put with EUR-JPY gbp-usd and xauusd , I set jump stop loss that works perfectly for all pairs but not for xauusd cause xau pips must be more than eurusd and other pairs... How can I do this... 
I can't please one Swiss army every charts.  Can I tell him to manage all but not xauusd?
 
Carlo Curreli:
Great work it is perfect but...
When I put with EUR-JPY gbp-usd and xauusd , I set jump stop loss that works perfectly for all pairs but not for xauusd cause xau pips must be more than eurusd and other pairs... How can I do this... 
I can't please one Swiss army every charts.  Can I tell him to manage all but not xauusd?

could someone explain what settings to use if I just want to use a hedge instead of stop loss at a certain # of pips?

is this EA still in good working order? 


Does anyone know of any other EAs that can set a hedge when your trade goes against you a certain # pips ?

 
ycomp:

could someone explain what settings to use if I just want to use a hedge instead of stop loss at a certain # of pips?

is this EA still in good working order? 


Does anyone know of any other EAs that can set a hedge when your trade goes against you a certain # pips ?

Yes it's called MetaEditor.

If you are unfamiliar with that you can try here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
Chỉ định Đặc tả yêu cầu của bạn ở đây từng điểm một. Cố gắng mô tả ngắn gọn và rõ ràng các yêu cầu của bạn để nhà phát triển tiềm năng của bạn có thể đánh giá chính xác mức độ phức tạp và chi phí của nó, cũng như thời gian thực hiện được yêu cầu. Một mô tả xấu hoặc quá chung chung sẽ khiến đơn đặt hàng của bạn bị bỏ qua hoặc bạn sẽ dành nhiều...
 

What I meant was what EAs already in existence can put an automatic hedge in place when the trade goes against you?

And yes, if there are some good ones with source around I would be happy to look at them in MetaEditor.

And does this EA still work well? I tried it but it didn't seem to trigger for me, I'm not sure if it requires specific broker versions of MT4 or what.

 

Been using Swiss Army for a while to set breakeven, stop loss and trailing stop and works great. But I am having a problem figuring out how to simply do a take on profit of ALL trades either through max profit,PIP or Percent.

I keep looking through old posts and trying new sets but the best I get is a take profit of EACH trade not the whole lot closed when I hit my TP. For example. I put in a TP of £10, Swiss Army sees that and initiates closing of positions. But since it closed 2 or 3 positions the profit is no longer £10 so it stops! Not only that but it seems to close the BEST most profitable positions first leaving me with positions that are near to breakeven (or even at a loss). This last point should be in reverse (is that possible to change?) So in a way I have a partial close, but with poor prices ( near to BE).

it is a very confusing configuration.

Action inputs-take on profit (this starts the closing but stops 2 or 3 trades in)

conditions profit based- max dollar/pip/percent profit. (doesn't seem to do any better)

actions modify-set take on profit. (puts visual red lines in for EACH trade sometimes depending on configuration)


actions general- close orders (just closed EVERYTHING immediately even after just opening them.)

Conditions general- immediate activation (seems better on True..but who knows, I've tried it on false and still don't' get a TP.

I know it's a good program but there are NO explanations as to what each setting does. At least not in a way to make it understandable. It's very much trial and error, which is hard to do on a live account!


What does work is the stop management. So if any one can help me with a max dollar/pip/percent  profit setting I will appreciate that.

-----------update

I have to admit defeat on trying to get this EA to do a simple Take on Profit for all trades. The best I can get is a TP for each individual trade. Then manually drag them together to make as near as possible a close grouping. The second alternative I found gives a partial close (accidental) which I know some people were asking about and they were told it was not possible. Although I can't get around the problem of the EA closing the best trades leaving a few of the worst behind!! I wondered if this was a slippage issue and played around with that. Increasing to 10 but if had little (if any) effect as far as I could tell.

Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 

can this EA close positions based on floating minus of specific pairs?

so the floating minus is calculated from that pair only


or anyone have recommendation EA that can handle this?


thanks

 

Hi  ryanklefas,


Can i get the mx4 file for the Swiss Army EA 1.51


Thanks i would like to test this EA.

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