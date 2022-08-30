Swiss Army EA (Automatic order management) - page 53
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hi
I have no idea how to set this EA anyone can help please
i just want it to close all open position when reach 10% of total balance
thank for your help
hi
I have no idea how to set this EA anyone can help please
i just want it to close all open position when reach 10% of total balance
thank for your help
You can post your request in Freelancer section
Great work it is perfect but...
could someone explain what settings to use if I just want to use a hedge instead of stop loss at a certain # of pips?
is this EA still in good working order?
Does anyone know of any other EAs that can set a hedge when your trade goes against you a certain # pips ?
could someone explain what settings to use if I just want to use a hedge instead of stop loss at a certain # of pips?
is this EA still in good working order?
Does anyone know of any other EAs that can set a hedge when your trade goes against you a certain # pips ?
Yes it's called MetaEditor.
If you are unfamiliar with that you can try here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
What I meant was what EAs already in existence can put an automatic hedge in place when the trade goes against you?
And yes, if there are some good ones with source around I would be happy to look at them in MetaEditor.
And does this EA still work well? I tried it but it didn't seem to trigger for me, I'm not sure if it requires specific broker versions of MT4 or what.
Been using Swiss Army for a while to set breakeven, stop loss and trailing stop and works great. But I am having a problem figuring out how to simply do a take on profit of ALL trades either through max profit,PIP or Percent.
I keep looking through old posts and trying new sets but the best I get is a take profit of EACH trade not the whole lot closed when I hit my TP. For example. I put in a TP of £10, Swiss Army sees that and initiates closing of positions. But since it closed 2 or 3 positions the profit is no longer £10 so it stops! Not only that but it seems to close the BEST most profitable positions first leaving me with positions that are near to breakeven (or even at a loss). This last point should be in reverse (is that possible to change?) So in a way I have a partial close, but with poor prices ( near to BE).
it is a very confusing configuration.
Action inputs-take on profit (this starts the closing but stops 2 or 3 trades in)
conditions profit based- max dollar/pip/percent profit. (doesn't seem to do any better)
actions modify-set take on profit. (puts visual red lines in for EACH trade sometimes depending on configuration)
actions general- close orders (just closed EVERYTHING immediately even after just opening them.)
Conditions general- immediate activation (seems better on True..but who knows, I've tried it on false and still don't' get a TP.
I know it's a good program but there are NO explanations as to what each setting does. At least not in a way to make it understandable. It's very much trial and error, which is hard to do on a live account!
What does work is the stop management. So if any one can help me with a max dollar/pip/percent profit setting I will appreciate that.
-----------update
I have to admit defeat on trying to get this EA to do a simple Take on Profit for all trades. The best I can get is a TP for each individual trade. Then manually drag them together to make as near as possible a close grouping. The second alternative I found gives a partial close (accidental) which I know some people were asking about and they were told it was not possible. Although I can't get around the problem of the EA closing the best trades leaving a few of the worst behind!! I wondered if this was a slippage issue and played around with that. Increasing to 10 but if had little (if any) effect as far as I could tell.
can this EA close positions based on floating minus of specific pairs?
so the floating minus is calculated from that pair only
or anyone have recommendation EA that can handle this?
thanks
Hi ryanklefas,
Can i get the mx4 file for the Swiss Army EA 1.51
Thanks i would like to test this EA.