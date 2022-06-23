Momentum indicator - page 28
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"Corrected" momentum posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180002/page73
"Corrected" velocity posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180002/page73
hi there i read all the thread about momentum indicators and cant find what i need i really need a regular momentum indicator that gives arrows or color when the momentum line crosses the 100 level up or down with alerts and puch notifications please thanks you very much for your help guys the best site is yours in forex history
and still :)
You mean : was?
Momentum smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Momentum smoothing indicator allows you to set four types of smoothing for the standard iMomentum (Momentum):
Learn how to design a trading system by Momentum
Through this article, we will identify in depth the momentum and how to use it in our favor and design a simple trading system by MQL5 to benefit from the magic of programming which can hep us to trade smoothly, easily, and effectively and the following topics will be discussed through this article:
Trough previous topics we will know in more details about the Momentum indicator as we will see through our first topic, Momentum definition we will know in depth what is the momentum indicator and we calculate it. Then, we will learn a simple strategy which can enhance our understanding about the Momentum indicator and how it may be useful for us. Then, we will design a trading system blueprint to the mentioned Momentum trading strategy to help us to code it by MQL5. Then, we will learn how to code and execute it to get signals of this strategy.
This article continues our series about how to design simple trading systems based on the most popular technical indicators to help us learn MQL5 coding. In this new article, we will have a look at the new technical indicator called the Money Flow Index (MFI). We will learn this indicator in detail and find out how to develop a simple trading system based on the main concept behind it. So we will cover this indicator through the following topics: