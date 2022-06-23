Momentum indicator - page 28

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"Corrected" momentum posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180002/page73


"Corrected" velocity posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180002/page73


 
Regularized ema with some code corrections



[Deleted]  
hi there i read all the thread about momentum indicators and cant find what i need i really need a regular momentum indicator that gives arrows or color when the momentum line crosses the 100 level up or down with alerts and puch notifications please thanks you very much for your help guys the best site is yours in forex history 
 
zoroxzyad:
hi there i read all the thread about momentum indicators and cant find what i need i really need a regular momentum indicator that gives arrows or color when the momentum line crosses the 100 level up or down with alerts and puch notifications please thanks you very much for your help guys the best site is yours in forex history 
You mean : was?
[Deleted]  
and still :)
 
zoroxzyad:
and still :)
Best! of the Best!
[Deleted]  
mladen:
You mean : was?
any help mladen please
 

Momentum smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Momentum smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Momentum smoothing indicator allows you to set four types of smoothing for the standard iMomentum (Momentum):

  • Simple averaging
  • Exponential averaging
  • Smoothed averaging
  • Linear-weighted averaging
 

Learn how to design a trading system by Momentum

Learn how to design a trading system by Momentum

Through this article, we will identify in depth the momentum and how to use it in our favor and design a simple trading system by MQL5 to benefit from the magic of programming which can hep us to trade smoothly, easily, and effectively and the following topics will be discussed through this article:

  • Momentum definition
  • Momentum strategy
  • Momentum trading system blueprint
  • Momentum trading system
  • Conclusion

Trough previous topics we will know in more details about the Momentum indicator as we will see through our first topic, Momentum definition we will know in depth what is the momentum indicator and we calculate it. Then, we will learn a simple strategy which can enhance our understanding about the Momentum indicator and how it may be useful for us. Then, we will design a trading system blueprint to the mentioned Momentum trading strategy to help us to code it by MQL5. Then, we will learn how to code and execute it to get signals of this strategy. 

Learn how to design a trading system by Momentum
Learn how to design a trading system by Momentum
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, I will try to share one of the most important concepts and indicators which is a Momentum indicator and I will share how to design a trading system by this Momentum indicator.
 
Learn how to design a trading system by MFI



Learn how to design a trading system by MFI


This article continues our series about how to design simple trading systems based on the most popular technical indicators to help us learn MQL5 coding. In this new article, we will have a look at the new technical indicator called the Money Flow Index (MFI). We will learn this indicator in detail and find out how to develop a simple trading system based on the main concept behind it. So we will cover this indicator through the following topics:

  1. MFI definition
  2. MFI strategy
  3. MFI strategy blueprint
  4. MFI trading system
  5. Conclusion
Learn how to design a trading system by MFI
Learn how to design a trading system by MFI
  • www.mql5.com
The new article from our series about designing a trading system based on the most popular technical indicators considers a new technical indicator - the Money Flow Index (MFI). We will learn it in detail and develop a simple trading system by means of MQL5 to execute it in MetaTrader 5.
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