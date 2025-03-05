Chaos Theory by Bill Williams - page 7

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Normalized Acceleration/Deceleration by Alexander Gettinger


normalized_ac.mq4

 

By definition, it is NOT chaos. It is a reaction based upon trends in all aspects of the world we live in. That is a hugely affected system by millions of factors, not random changes.

 
jotekfinance:
By definition, it is NOT chaos. It is a reaction based upon trends in all aspects of the world we live in. That is a hugely affected system by millions of factors, not random changes.

The only problem is that we do not know and can not know all the factors and their impacts. The more factors there are the bigger the entropy is

 

Market Facilitation Index


bwmfi.mq4

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bwmfi.mq4  6 kb
bwfmi.png  7 kb
 

AO sledopt indicators


ao_sledopit.rar

ao_sledopit_2.rar

Files:
ao_sledopit_2.rar  12 kb
ao.jpg  316 kb
ao_sledopit.rar  18 kb
 

hi ,,, can anyone have fractal breakout mq4 with target and stop loss,,, tq,,

 

Customizable Awesome Oscillator


customizable_awesome_oscillator.mq4

 

Chaos Theory by Bill Williams

The forum threads (indicators, trading systems and the EAs)

  1. Chaos Theory by Bill Williams - the key thread 
  2. Chaos Explorer thread
  3. Trading Chaos - (Rrofitunity) - the thread
  4. Chaos EA final - the thread 
  5. Fx-Chaos (Template) - the thread 

CodeBase

  1. Bill Willams. The Chaos Theory. Signals "Saucer" for Buying/Selling - expert for MetaTrader 4 
  2. Bill Williams. The Chaos Theory. The First Dimensions of the Market - expert for MetaTrader 4 
  3. Scripts of "Trading Chaos" - script for MetaTrader 4 
  4. FX-CHAOS - SECOND EDITION - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  5. Williams_Ind - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Articles

 

hi anyone know where can i find an indicator that has this


https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2049


just AO & AC with labels

Trading signals module using the system by Bill Williams
Trading signals module using the system by Bill Williams
  • 2016.02.24
  • Nikolay Churbanov
  • www.mql5.com
The article describes the rules of the trading system by Bill Williams, the procedure of application for a developed MQL5 module to search and mark patterns of this system on the chart, automated trading with found patterns, and also presents the results of testing on various trading instruments.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.29 07:28

How To Trade - Fractal Indicator and How Does It Work (based on blog post)

The fractals are technical indicators, part of the Bill Williams’ indicators. Unlike any other indicators, this one is not a line or histogram bars; it is just a simple arrow on top of or below the bars of the price chart. These fractals are formed when five consecutive bars align in a strict manner. There are two types of fractals:

Bearish fractals: this fractal forms over a bar in the price chart, only if the high of this bar is higher than the high of the previous two and next two bars. In real-life trading this fractal indicates a possible bearish movement

Bullish fractals: this fractal forms below a bar in the price chart, if the low of this bar is lower than the low of the previous two and next two bars. When you see this fractal, you should expect a bullish movement.

It is important to mention that the Bill Williams’ fractals are illustrated a bit late on the chart, because you need the fifth bar to close, in order to determine the highest high or lowest low. The fractals are trading signals, but they are far too insufficient to count on them alone: the buy fractal indicates a possible buy order and vice versa.

The fractals point out the strong levels. You can easily draw a line to connect multiple fractals to form either a resistance or a support line. These levels work exactly the same as the trend lines. If you take a look at the image, you will see the resistance line and the buy signal. We get this signal, because the price breaks the strong resistance level. However, if you take a close look at the chart before this moment, you will see a couple of sell signals. This clearly points out how inconclusive are the fractals alone.

If you have paid attention on the Trend Lines page, you already know that some traders use the fractals to build their trend line. We really like this strategy, but it is not something revolutionary.

Bill Williams’ fractals and Alligator indicator. These two indicators share great synergy and we will take a quick glance in the image. It is the same as the previous, but we have added the Alligator and this changes the picture quite a lot. Take a look at the buy signal; do you see now why we have not opened a sell order before the buy signal? The price moved above the Alligator and we needed to see a breach of the indicator’s levels and a couple of sell fractals, but did not see that. Instead, the price kept on moving above the Alligator and it even broke the resistance level, which gave us a clear idea of the future movement – buy and take profit.


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