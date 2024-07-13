News Trader EA - page 127
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
News EA Template Without DLL From 2 Sources - expert for MetaTrader 4
This is a continuation of the source code elaboration “The template of Expert Advisor for working with news”. The functions included in this template use two news sources - Investing.com and Dailyfx.com. The template doesn’t use DLL.
The Advisor can distinguish between weak, medium, and strong news, as well as apart for Non-farm Payrolls. There is the parameter of a time indentation for each news type, at a time when the script will give a signal about upcoming or past news.
Using this template, you can also invert its work, and then the Advisor will work either only on the newlines or directly before the release of Non-farm Payrolls. If at one point there is a lot of news, then the Advisor takes into account the strongest.
This version of the template provides a concrete example of how you can use it in your trading. This template already has a simple trading function ManageTrade (), which you can change and realize your desires. The logic of working in the template is simple - taking into account the settings, it checks the presence of news, if there is news then the trading is stopped within the time specified in the settings.
e-News-Lucky 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
Refinement of the first version of e-News-Lucky - added options
Work with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. Pending orders are placed and removed at a specified time ( Time of order placement and Time of order removal , respectively), while only hours and minutes are taken into account in the time parameters. When any of the pending orders are triggered (the moment of triggering is trapped in OnTradeTransaction ), the remaining pending order is deleted.
And read whole this thread ( News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative??? ) with good discussion about how to code and which news web source to select and HowTo for example.
NewsTrader_v6.3 600+ EA was uploaded on post #42
And read whole this thread ( News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative??? ) with good discussion about how to code and which news web source to select and HowTo for example.
And I used this EA to trade the following news event:
United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y
--------------------
So, it is how everything was going, step by step (image by image):
NewsTrader_v6.3 600+ EA was uploaded on post #42
And read whole this thread ( News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative??? ) with good discussion about how to code and which news web source to select and HowTo for example.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
News Trader EA
Sergey Golubev, 2023.03.22 11:14
And I used this EA to trade the following news event:
United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y
--------------------
So, it is how everything was going, step by step (image by image):
...
And it is the final statement (pending orders were opened, two trades were executed, and all two trades were closed in profit):
Yesterday test the newstrader_v6.3 EA, download it from Sergey provided link.
EA made some trade based on high impact news, GBP Manufacturing PMI and US Manufacturing PMI.
Here are some screenshot before news event the EA placed pending orders and during news event pending orders were executed.
The demo trading result statement attached for reference.
This is the reply about high/medium/low impacted news events (that those impacts are not the same ones if we compare the different calendar sources for example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Help to improve News EA
Sergey Golubev, 2023.06.30 10:16
It depends on which calendar source is used to estimate high impact, medium impact and low impacted news events.
I used this EA for live trading with high impacted news events only:
But you can trade high and medium impacted news events for example: