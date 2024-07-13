News Trader EA - page 127

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News EA Template Without DLL From 2 Sources - expert for MetaTrader 4


This is a continuation of the source code elaboration “The template of Expert Advisor for working with news”. The functions included in this template use two news sources - Investing.com and Dailyfx.com. The template doesn’t use DLL.

The Advisor can distinguish between weak, medium, and strong news, as well as apart for Non-farm Payrolls. There is the parameter of a time indentation for each news type, at a time when the script will give a signal about upcoming or past news.

Using this template, you can also invert its work, and then the Advisor will work either only on the newlines or directly before the release of Non-farm Payrolls. If at one point there is a lot of news, then the Advisor takes into account the strongest.

This version of the template provides a concrete example of how you can use it in your trading. This template already has a simple trading function ManageTrade (), which you can change and realize your desires. The logic of working in the template is simple - taking into account the settings, it checks the presence of news, if there is news then the trading is stopped within the time specified in the settings.

[Deleted]  
Hey mate, please tell me how does one connect the News Straddling EA with a News Alert EA for automated high impact news trading?
 

e-News-Lucky 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5 

Refinement of the first version of e-News-Lucky - added options

  • Use Expiration - use "lifetime" for a pending Stop order
  • Expiration (in minutes) - "lifetime" of a pending Stop order, in minutes

Work with pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. Pending orders are placed and removed at a specified time ( Time of order placement and Time of order removal , respectively), while only hours and minutes are taken into account in the time parameters. When any of the pending orders are triggered (the moment of triggering is trapped in OnTradeTransaction ), the remaining pending order is deleted.

 
NewsTrader_v6.3 600+ EA was uploaded on post  #42
And read whole this thread ( News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative??? ) with good discussion about how to code and which news web source to select and HowTo for example.
News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative???
News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative???
  • 2023.03.21
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, what happened to http://ec.forexprostools.com/ this link is not commercial neither advert I dont see why moderator should delete it...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
NewsTrader_v6.3 600+ EA was uploaded on post  #42
And read whole this thread ( News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative??? ) with good discussion about how to code and which news web source to select and HowTo for example.

And I used this EA to trade the following news event:
United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y

--------------------

So, it is how everything was going, step by step (image by image):





CPI y/y - economic news from the United Kingdom
CPI y/y - economic news from the United Kingdom
  • www.mql5.com
Consumer Price Index y/y reflects the change in prices for 700 separate consumer goods and services in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The items are reviewed from
 
Sergey Golubev #:
NewsTrader_v6.3 600+ EA was uploaded on post  #42
And read whole this thread ( News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative??? ) with good discussion about how to code and which news web source to select and HowTo for example.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

News Trader EA

Sergey Golubev, 2023.03.22 11:14

And I used this EA to trade the following news event:
United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y

--------------------

So, it is how everything was going, step by step (image by image):
...


And it is the final statement (pending orders were opened, two trades were executed, and all two trades were closed in profit):



 

Yesterday test the newstrader_v6.3 EA, download it from Sergey provided link.

EA made some trade based on high impact news, GBP Manufacturing PMI and US Manufacturing PMI.

Here are some screenshot before news event the EA placed pending orders and during news event pending orders were executed.





The demo trading result statement attached for reference.

Files:
newstraderStatement.zip  3 kb
 
Good afternoon people! As I'm from Brazil, I'm using "google translator", so I apologize for the English mistakes. I downloaded the latest version of the News and I operate the news on the market only with "Straddle" entries. It turns out that even translating to my language, there are some EA parameters that still left me in doubt if I should leave them activated or deactivated so that I can only operate "Straddle" without activating unnecessary things that can spoil the operations or something like that! Could someone please answer these 30 questions related to EA parameters ? Thanks in advance

Doubts:

===== Input Parameters =====

1- Magic Number: 6060 - This Number Must Be Different in Each Pair, For Example: EUR/USD 6060 | USD/JPY 5050 | GBP/USD 4040 Got it right ?

2- Slippage in pips: What is it ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?

===== Calendar settings =====

3- Pause Between Downloads (sec): What is this ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?

4- Manual TimeZone: If the "Auto TimeZone" is "true", can I leave the "Manual TimeZone" at "0" ?

5- Read Calendar From File: What is it ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?

6- Print in Log: What is this ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?

7- Display Events Option: What is it ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?

===== Timing settings: =====

8- Open On Bar Close: What is this ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?

9- TimeFrame: Is it Graph Time ? I leave "0" ?

10- TimeGap: 1 - Is the Time to Set the Orders on the Chart Before the News is Released ?

11- Order Duratiton: As I use Trailing Stop and I don't want to close the order in some time, do I leave "0" ?

12- Order Processing Time in min: 1 - What exactly is this ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?

13- Session End Time: 23 - What is this ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?

14- Session End Time in Friday: 22 - What is this ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?

===== Order settings: =====

15- Buy Price: 0 - Why do you have this option? What is that ?

16- Sell Price: 0 - Why do you have this option? What is that ?

17- Price Shift: 0 - Why do you have this option? What is that ?

18- Gap for Pending Orders from current price in pips: 15 - Is Pending Order Distance from Current Price in Pips ?

19- Step between orders in pips: 0 - For Straddle Strategy should I leave it at "0" ?

20- Close Orders On New Event: What is this ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?

21- Initial Stop in pips: Is this my Sop Loss ?

22- Trailing Stop Step in pips: 0 - For Straddle Strategy should I leave it at "0" ?

23- Lock in pips: 0 - How do I use Trailing Stop and I don't want the order to close in pips, do I leave it at "0" ?

24- ECN Mode: false - For Straddle Strategy should I leave "false" ?
 
25- Display Levels for ECN Mode: false - For Straddle Strategy should I leave "false" ?

26- Show Comments: What is this ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?

27- Save HTM Format: What is it ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?

===== Money Management settings: =====

28- MM Mode: 0 - For Straddle Strategy should I leave it on "0" ?

29- Risk Factor(in decimals) for MM formula: What is it ? Do I Activate or Deactivate ? does it work for straddle ?

30- Max Lot Size: What is it? Do I Activate or Deactivate ?
 

This is the reply about high/medium/low impacted news events (that those impacts are not the same ones if we compare the different calendar sources for example):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Help to improve News EA

Sergey Golubev, 2023.06.30 10:16

It depends on which calendar source is used to estimate high impact, medium impact and low impacted news events.
I used this EA for live trading with high impacted news events only:

But you can trade high and medium impacted news events for example:


 
Awesome idea for an EA. Thank you very much for sharing your ideas
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