Help to improve News EA
- Forex calendar, how does it work, what it is exaclty?
- News Filter Not Working. What is the new alternative???
- News Trader EA
It depends on which calendar source is used to estimate high impact, medium impact and low impacted news events.
I used this EA for live trading with high impacted news events only:
But you can trade high and medium impacted news events for example:
..and finally:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Please fix this indicator or EA
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.24 07:23
And this is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):
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Just to remind:
Coders (any coder) are coding for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
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and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
Depende de qual fonte de calendário é usada para estimar eventos de notícias de alto impacto, médio impacto e baixo impacto. Eu uso este EA para negociação ao vivo apenas com eventos de notícias de alto impacto:
Mas você pode negociar eventos de notícias de alto e médio impacto, por exemplo:
good afternoon friend, thanks for the answer! I believe that because of the google translator, it was not well explained what I meant. I'll try to explain it again with other words to see if my English improves a little haha. There are high-impact H-news that simply don't make any impact, it's not good business to trade all high-impact news! the improvement in the EA would be for us to be able to choose which high impact news I want the robot to operate and not all high impact news; much less medium and low impact. example: of all the news with a strong impact, enter only the news "Unemployment rate", "CPI", "GDP", "Main Retail Sales" and those that I think I should enter, putting their name as I gave the example here. Many thanks in advance!
good afternoon friend, thanks for the answer! I believe that because of the google translator, it was not well explained what I meant. I'll try to explain it again with other words to see if my English improves a little haha. There are high-impact H-news that simply don't make any impact, it's not good business to trade all high-impact news! the improvement in the EA would be for us to be able to choose which high impact news I want the robot to operate and not all high impact news; much less medium and low impact. example: of all the news with a strong impact, enter only the news "Unemployment rate", "CPI", "GDP", "Main Retail Sales" and those that I think I should enter, putting their name as I gave the example here. Many thanks in advance!
You can attach EA to the chart before high impacted news event you selected to trade, and deattach EA to the chart after EA was finished with trading. Because there are some days with no high impacted news events during a day, and there are some days with 1 or two high impacted news events only ... and this is the EA which should be monitored all the time because it is NewsTrader EA ... we can not attach this EA to the chart and forget about it for 1 day or 1 week for example.
I traded NFP only (Non-Farm Employment Change) so I attached EA to the charts to trade once in a month only.
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If you want the improvement for this EA so you can go to Freelance to find some coder (I am not a coder so please do not make any personal order for me): https://www.mql5.com/en/job
but make sure that the developer understand you about what you want with this EA.
- 2023.07.01
- www.mql5.com
Você pode anexar o EA ao gráfico antes do evento de notícias de alto impacto que você selecionou para negociar e desanexar o EA ao gráfico após o término da negociação do EA. Porque há alguns dias sem eventos de notícias de alto impacto durante um dia, e há alguns dias com 1 ou dois eventos de notícias de alto impacto apenas ... e este é o EA que deve ser monitorado o tempo todo porque é NewsTrader EA. .. não podemos anexar este EA ao gráfico e esquecê-lo por 1 dia ou 1 semana, por exemplo.
Eu negociei apenas NFP ( Non-Farm Employment Change) , então anexei EA aos gráficos para negociar apenas uma vez por mês.
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Se você deseja melhorar este EA, pode ir ao Freelance para encontrar algum codificador (não sou um codificador, portanto, não faça nenhum pedido pessoal para mim): https://www.mql5.com/en/job
mas certifique-se de que o desenvolvedor entenda o que você deseja com este EA.
That's right friend, that's why I talked about being able to put the news by name so that it can only enter the news that we choose and leave it connected 24 hours in the VPS because it will only enter the ones that we want! it would avoid our work of turning it on and off, automating this process. Just as the robot can identify H for only high-impact news, it would identify the names of the news that we choose and operate only on them. any help to accomplish this is very welcome and I thank you in advance
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