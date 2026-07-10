Divergence Indicators - page 34
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Building a Divergence System: Creating the MPO4 Custom Indicator
Building a Divergence System (Part II): Adaptive SuperTrend Custom Indicator
In the previous article, we introduced MPO4, a pressure-based oscillator that measures the directional effort behind price movements by weighting candlestick bodies against recent volatility. Combined with a non-repainting pivot-detection engine, it enabled us to identify bullish and bearish divergences, revealing moments when underlying buying or selling pressure begins to weaken before a potential market reversal.
This presents a mechanical challenge for systematic traders: once a divergence warns us that a trend is dying, how should we mechanically adjust our trade management to capitalize on it?