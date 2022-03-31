DECEMA - Xmas gift! - page 8

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"Corrected" nema posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/186064/page55


 
I don't find the indicator at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/186064/page55
Experiments ...
Experiments ...
  • 2016.09.14
  • www.mql5.com
Thus thread will be used to post some experiments...
 
stan dacian:
I don't find the indicator at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/186064/page55


It is on this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/186064/page82#comment_4508297 (page 55 = page 82 so it was difficult to find for me).

 

Recursive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Recursive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5



Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For  instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages.  The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.

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