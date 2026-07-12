Traders joking, the beginning - page 730
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My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
We’ve begun to long for the pitter-patter of little feet, so we got a dog. It’s cheaper, and you get more feet.
We’re never satisfied when it comes to food. “You know what’d be good on this burger? A ham sandwich.”
I bought one of those tapes to teach you Spanish in your sleep. During the night, the tape skipped. Now I can only stutter in Spanish.
I always have trouble remembering three things: faces, names, and—I can’t remember what the third thing is.
Television is a medium because anything well done is rare.
I’m reading a great book about antigravity—I just can’t put it down.
Traders joking
The beginning
After
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Traders joking, the beginning
tim, 2016.09.21 03:26
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Traders Joking
Saeid Rafiee, 2017.10.13 09:19
Don't Trade
Happy Tuesday