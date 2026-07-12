Traders joking, the beginning - page 730

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My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”

 

We’ve begun to long for the pitter-patter of little feet, so we got a dog. It’s cheaper, and you get more feet.

 

We’re never satisfied when it comes to food. “You know what’d be good on this burger? A ham sandwich.”

 

I bought one of those tapes to teach you Spanish in your sleep. During the night, the tape skipped. Now I can only stutter in Spanish.

 

I always have trouble remembering three things: faces, names, and—I can’t remember what the third thing is.

 

Television is a medium because anything well done is rare.

 

I’m reading a great book about antigravity—I just can’t put it down.

 

Traders joking

The beginning

  1. Traders joking, the beginning thread 

After

  1. Traders Joking thread
 

Happy Tuesday

Happy Tuesday

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