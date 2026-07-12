Traders joking, the beginning - page 732

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10cc - I'm Not In Love


10cc - I'm Not In Love
10cc - I'm Not In Love
  • 2016.10.07
  • www.youtube.com
Official Website: https://lnk.to/mJWf2Stream: https://lnk.to/-Bbi_Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/10ccworldTwitter: https://twitter.com/10ccworldMusic vid...
 

ทักครับ - INK WARUNTORN & BEAN NAPASON [LIPTA COVER LIVE]'


 

Peter Cetera - If You Leave Me Now (Live)


 

It is what we like in my country ... irrespective off ...


 

周杰倫 JAY CHOU (feat. 楊瑞代) 【聖誕星 Christmas Star】Official MV


 

3 ZigZags walk into a bar.

The bar says "What are y'all doing here i have not closed yet"

xD

 

Trading without a strategy be like:

 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

3 ZigZags walk into a bar.

The bar says "What are y'all doing here i have not closed yet"

xD

Your joke is so bad, it's good! 😂

Here's one that's even worse...

  • A mushroom walks into a bar.
  • The bartender says, "Get outta here. We don't serve mushrooms."
  • The mushroom says, "Why not? I'm a fungi."
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Your joke is so bad, it's good! 😂

Here's one that's even worse...

  • A mushroom walks into a bar.
  • The bartender says, "Get outta here. We don't serve mushrooms."
  • The mushroom says, "Why not? I'm a fungi."

😂

What does MT4 and MT5 have in common ?

....

the folder

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

😂

What does MT4 and MT5 have in common ?

....

the folder

For traders without a strategy, yeah...

fold

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