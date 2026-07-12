Traders joking, the beginning - page 732
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10cc - I'm Not In Love
ทักครับ - INK WARUNTORN & BEAN NAPASON [LIPTA COVER LIVE]'
Peter Cetera - If You Leave Me Now (Live)
It is what we like in my country ... irrespective off ...
周杰倫 JAY CHOU (feat. 楊瑞代) 【聖誕星 Christmas Star】Official MV
3 ZigZags walk into a bar.
The bar says "What are y'all doing here i have not closed yet"
xD
Trading without a strategy be like:
3 ZigZags walk into a bar.
The bar says "What are y'all doing here i have not closed yet"
xD
Your joke is so bad, it's good! 😂
Here's one that's even worse...
Your joke is so bad, it's good! 😂
Here's one that's even worse...
😂
What does MT4 and MT5 have in common ?
....
the folder
😂
What does MT4 and MT5 have in common ?
....
the folder
For traders without a strategy, yeah...