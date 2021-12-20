Automated MACD Trader - page 11

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EA MACD Hist-

Or better if we could choose from the following Moving Average:

SMA, EMA, WMA, Zero lag

 

HI,

I am sorry for using such an old thread but after hours of searchign I was unable to find the EA I am looking for although ti should be easy to construct this one:

I would like to ask if anyone would be willing to write a very simple EA for me. It will take only few minutes to someone who can code. It is based on teh MACD traditional indicator which differs from the iMACD used in the ole tread? The EA is simple. Buy and sell signal is based simply on the MACD line crossing the signal line or alternatively on the histogram. The trade should open after the signal is created and the bar closes. Therefore on the begining of the next bar. Thats it, nothing else. TP, SL and time frame should be adjustable. Opposite signal does not cancel nor close the previous one or existing trades. The difference between this ea and teh MACD sample is that it does not require a constrain for the MACD to e.g. cross up while being below the 0 line-I do nto want to have this restriction, Thank you,

Files:
macdtraditional.ex4  4 kb
 
wyspamagiczna:
HI,

I am sorry for using such an old thread but after hours of searchign I was unable to find the EA I am looking for although ti should be easy to construct this one:

I would like to ask if anyone would be willing to write a very simple EA for me. It will take only few minutes to someone who can code. It is based on teh MACD traditional indicator which differs from the iMACD used in the ole tread? The EA is simple. Buy and sell signal is based simply on the MACD line crossing the signal line or alternatively on the histogram. The trade should open after the signal is created and the bar closes. Therefore on the begining of the next bar. Thats it, nothing else. TP, SL and time frame should be adjustable. Opposite signal does not cancel nor close the previous one or existing trades. The difference between this ea and teh MACD sample is that it does not require a constrain for the MACD to e.g. cross up while being below the 0 line-I do nto want to have this restriction, Thank you,

wyspamagiczna

Do you have the source of it? This way (with ex4) nobody can help you

 

HI mladen,

If u can use just the standard MACD included in MT4 then it is still ok, the only difference is that you have no histogram, hence buy: macd line crosses signal line and bar closes , sell the opposite. Otherwise with the histogram the ea can use pure historgram above 0 line for buy and opposite to sell plus closed candle. There is no restriction for number of open trades, hedge allowed, only one entry per signal however in consolidation there will be more trades open i nthe same direction. That's it. Position closes on TP or SL. Options can have TS included, time frame (or use current), position size. Thank you

MACD Traditional in mq4

Files:
macdtraditional.mq4  2 kb
 

Firedave have made an EA https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general, can someone alter it to enable more than one position at a time?And based on MACDTraditional added earlier rather than on iMACD (Preferably Firedave but as I am a new member I cannot send PM's yet).

 

Post no 63:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general

Could someone alter this ea so that it opened positions on every signal and just once as it does currently? It is not going to open any position until the current one is closed. Thank you

 
Hi, i google many sites for find how to add MACD Classic to android version .Can anyone help me ?!! or how to add other function to meta trader like window version
 
llo0brit0oll:
Hi, i google many sites for find how to add MACD Classic to android version .Can anyone help me ?!! or how to add other function to meta trader like window version

We can not add custoim tools in mobile Metatrader.
We can use the following:

----------------

1. MetaTrader 5 Android Help → Charts 

  • Indicators – to start working with indicators on a chart, tap button Indicatorson the top panel or in the radial menu.

2. MetaTrader 5 Android Help → Charts → Indicator

Charts - MetaTrader 5 Android Help
Charts - MetaTrader 5 Android Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
In the MetaTrader 5 for Android, you can view 9 chart timeframes: from 1 minute (M1) to a month one (MN). Use the radial menu in order to switch between the timeframes. Trade There is a limit to the depth of price data that can be displayed in the mobile version of the MetaTrader 5 for Android. The depth of the data depends on the device...
 
llo0brit0oll:
Hi, i google many sites for find how to add MACD Classic to android version .Can anyone help me ?!! or how to add other function to meta trader like window version

The standard MACD indicator by Metaquotes is available in Android MT4/5 version, you can't add any custom functions though as Sergey already wrote.

 

iMACD Crossovers - expert for MetaTrader 5

iMACD Crossovers - expert for MetaTrader 5

For the iMACD (Moving Average Convergence / Divergence, MACD) indicator, select three types of 'Crossing' signals:

  • # 1: Crossing Signal line only - ONLY one signal is taken into account: crossing with the signal line
  • # 2: Crossing Zero line only - ONLY one signal is taken into account: crossing with a zero line
  • # 1 and # 2 - the advisor can use both signals: # 1 and # 2


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