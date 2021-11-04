Candles - page 34

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Bar Time Count Down - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Bar Time Count Down - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This MT5 indicator is to count down the remaining time of the current bar as the format HH:MM:SS

Bar Time Count Down
Bar Time Count Down
  • www.mql5.com
This MT5 indicator is to count down the remaining time of the current bar as the format HH:MM:SS The label can be positioned with 2 ways: FOLLOW_PRICE
 

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CCI Woodie like

Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.01 15:53

CCI Color Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5


CCI Color Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

CCI Color Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Using the DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES graphic style, color the candlesticks of the chart depending on the readings of the iCCI indicator (Commodity Channel Index, CCI).

 

Time left - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

//--- input parameters
input group             "Label"
input string               InpName     = "Time left";       // Label name
input int                  InpX        = 15;                // X-axis distance
input int                  InpY        = 15;                // Y-axis distance
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER     InpCorner   = CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER;// Chart corner for anchoring
input string               InpFont     = "Calibri";         // Font
input int                  InpFontSize = 14;                // Font size
input color                InpColor    = clrDeepSkyBlue;    // Color
input double               InpAngle    = 0.0;               // Slope angle in degrees
input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT    InpAnchor   = ANCHOR_RIGHT_LOWER;// Anchor type
input bool                 InpBack     = false;             // Background object
input bool                 InpSelection= false;             // Highlight to move
input bool                 InpHidden   = true;              // Hidden in the object list
input long                 InpZOrder   = 0;                 // Priority for mouse click
//---

Timer showing the number of seconds until a new bar appears. Information is displayed using the OBJ_LABEL graphic object

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