Candles - page 34
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Bar Time Count Down - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This MT5 indicator is to count down the remaining time of the current bar as the format HH:MM:SS
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CCI Woodie like
Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.01 15:53CCI Color Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Time left - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Timer showing the number of seconds until a new bar appears. Information is displayed using the OBJ_LABEL graphic object