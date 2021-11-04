Candles - page 33
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Many thanks Mrtools for the prompt help.
Will it be possible to add a pop up/ sound alert when all tf bars of any particular instrument become strong up or strong down?
Candle Range by Alexander Gettinger
candlerange.mq4
Hello all. Do we have engulfing bar indicator found somewhere in this forum? If we already have it, can you share the links here?
Very interesting indicator.
D1 timeframe. Candles.
See image.
Other features are:
..hidden trailing stop loss that is "1 spread"away from BAT atr stop indicator trailing line.
..Trailing start point
...Fixed Hard stop loss/Broker's stop loss
..Breakeven point + break even profit. ..(Here the broker's stop loss is brought to break even plus specified amount of pips.
Thanks a lot
Please could you convert this
Hello you can go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
And have it done shortly.
Does anyone know of an indicator that will count the number of candles since the price was at the same level of the high or low of the last closed candle and alert if the number is greater than a certain number?
For example: if the last closed candle had a high of 120 and a low of 100, I want to be notified if the last candle range (between 100 to 120) is greater than X candles ago.
MTF Candle for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator calculates the candles of the highest timeframe and displays them on the younger.
MTF Candle for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Thank you! Nice!
I am looking for an indicator like this, but with MTF Heiken Ashi in the backround (for MT5). Anybody?