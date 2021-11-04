Candles - page 33

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Many thanks Mrtools for the prompt help.

Will it be possible to add a pop up/ sound alert when all tf bars of any particular instrument become strong up or strong down?

 

Candle Range by Alexander Gettinger

Will draw arrow, if closing price is within the top / bottom X percentage of candles.

candlerange.mq4

Files:
candlerange.mq4  2 kb
candle_range.png  67 kb
 
Hello all. Do we have engulfing bar indicator found somewhere in this forum? If we already have it, can you share the links here?
 
redwed:
Hello all. Do we have engulfing bar indicator found somewhere in this forum? If we already have it, can you share the links here?
 
Nice one
 
Sergey Golubev:

Very interesting indicator.

D1 timeframe. Candles.

See image.

Please could you convert this BAT atr trailing stop indicator to a trailing stop EA . the trailing stop should be based on the same logic of this attached BAT atr stop indicator but the trailing stop should be hidden.
Other features are:

..hidden trailing stop loss that is "1 spread"away from BAT atr stop indicator trailing line.
..Trailing start point
...Fixed Hard stop loss/Broker's stop loss
..Breakeven point + break even profit. ..(Here the broker's stop loss is brought to break even plus specified amount of pips.
Thanks a lot
Files:
BAT_ATR_v1_n19.mq4  4 kb
 
Donnuel:
Please could you convert this 

Hello you can go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job

And have it done shortly.

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
I have EA but needs update of Take Profit and Cumulative Trailing SL for all trades instead of single trades. For Take Profit, it should close all open trades after pre defines time in Seconds provided all the trades are +ve but once all open trades goes to -ve, it stops timer and ONLY starts when it's positive. As for Trailing SL, it should...
 

Does anyone know of an indicator that will count the number of candles since the price was at the same level of the high or low of the last closed candle and alert if the number is greater than a certain number?

For example: if the last closed candle had a high of 120 and a low of 100, I want to be notified if the last candle range (between 100 to 120) is greater than X candles ago.

 

MTF Candle for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MTF Candle for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MTF Candle for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MTF Candle for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator calculates the candles of the highest timeframe and displays them on the younger.

MTF Candle for MT5
MTF Candle for MT5
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор производит расчет свечей старшего таймфрейма и отображает их на младшем. TF_Bar - выбор старшего таймфрейма, на основе которого будут отображаться свечи на текущем  Number_of_Bars - предельное число баров, до которого будет производиться расчет...
 
Sergey Golubev:

MTF Candle for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Thank you! Nice!

I am looking for an indicator like this, but with MTF Heiken Ashi in the backround (for MT5). Anybody?

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