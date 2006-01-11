Wma 5/20 - Ema - page 10
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Right.
Anyway, mabye someday when u will be in my country u get your girl - i get mine and we will go out somewhere for a beer... lol... someday...
And it is the second idea which was not established yet.
It is idea to have small profit and small losses.
The rules I posted in few posts above about trailing stop is the first idea to have big profit and let the price run.So, I am testing the second idea. An other half an hour.
An other half an hour.
Situation is almost the same one.
USDJPY wants to be closed on T3 Trix crossing but we must wait. Because we are acting on the closed bar. So I am waiting until the bar will be closed.
T3 Trix crossing but we must wait. Because we are acting on the closed bar. So I am waiting until the bar will be closed.
What was the result if we had close trade when bar is not close and trix crosses?
What was the result if we had close trade when bar is not close and trix crosses?
I do not know.
Seems exit on open bar with trix cross is the better.
But on the other hand we may miss the profit because it may be just trix touch.
Will see.
I closed jpy.
Exit signal (trix cross) was on open bar half an hour ago and I waited until the bar was closed.
-10p.
Two orders are still opened.
And I closed eur.
+18p.
Price is continuing to go up with eur. But I did everything as we estimated:
I got the signal from trix indicator about the cross, waited an other half an hour to validate this signal and to exit on the full bar.
Anyway +18 p.
Price is continuing to go up with eur. But I did everything as we estimated:
I got the signal from trix indicator about the cross, waited an other half an hour to validate this signal and to exit on the full bar.Anyway +18 p.
We should test 2 options :
1. close on full bar
2. close on open bar when trix touches
The first could give us more profit - but higher risk
The second - more accurancy - less risk
We should test 2 options :
1. close on full bar
2. close on open bar when trix touches
The first could give us more profit - but higher riskThe second - more accurancy - less risk
Yes. You are right.
I have two copies of Metatrader here in my computer and I may test those two options simultaniously. But tomorrow.
Now is too late to start it once again.
I am testing this idea in general to see how it works.
Tomorrow will test those two options.
I have two copies of Metatrader here in my computer and I may test those two options simultaniously. But tomorrow.
Now is too late to start it once again.
U have 2 copies of metatrader with the same data - i mean the same broker?
Why it is too late for today?
Do u think we should trade only from 8 to 18 like in CatFX50 system?