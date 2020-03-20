Ema Angle Zero - page 9
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Re: Angle of averages ...
akrolytis
Here you go4 kinds of alerts can happen :
Upgraded version (made user friendly - no need to remember the options now) : angle_of_average__alerts_1_1.mq4
Upgraded version (made user friendly - no need to remember the options now) : angle_of_average__alerts_1_1.mq4
Edit :
Just ignore it ( how stupid I am it will be same like MACD or Awesome)
Upgraded version (made user friendly - no need to remember the options now) : angle_of_average__alerts_1_1.mq4
Upgraded version (made user friendly - no need to remember the options now) : angle_of_average__alerts_1_1.mq4
Dear Mladen, eternal gratitude for the custom indicators you have graced the community with for so many years. You have even coded a couple of indicators as per my request years back at another forum. They comprised the very foundation of my systems.
I am currently trying to input "angle of average alerts 1 1.mq4" into my EA building software, and it will not accept it. It accepts "angle of T3" giving me perfect signals on color change (mode 0 vs mode 1) but not so for said indicator - it won't even accept it giving error when compiling EA. If worth your while, is it possible to tweak this indicator to be more "EA builder friendly"? It's really a great confirmation for my systems which again would never have been possible without your contributions.
In any case, thanks so much again. Best wishes and a great new year to you and all.
Found this one and same thing not accepting.
Try this one.
Try this one
Been away from here for a while. Many thanks!
Angle of Averages
Here is a slightly enhanced version of MLaden's indicator posted a few messages above. His use of the ATR to rectify the time / value problem in other angle indicators, including mine is a tremendous improvement in my opinion.
The enhancement colors the line indicator to represent the same values of the histogram. If you do not want the histogram, set their respective colors to "None" as I have done in Window 1.
Enjoy, MS
dear all, i tried this indicator and share with my friends.. they all came back to said this indicator repaints. I know the original indicator made by the great mladen and Bob Fisher just add the color white on supposed flat ema. My friends tested this via strategy indicator tester and found to repaint few candles back. I just want to confirm if this is the case... thanks for reading and appreciate if someone could double check and see if true? regards to all seniors