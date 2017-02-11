customer's username replaced by "Customer" - page 3
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The meaning is the following: they hide the name/data/contacts of the customer to prevent the customer and applicants to contact with each other (by PM or any). Because some of the applicants are trying to make the contacts with the customer to make a job without freelance service. So, the customer will be hiden until he select the coder who will implement a solution.
Means: they are hiding the customer's data from the applicants (not from the coder who was selected to make a job).
You know that some customers are keeping the jobs open for more than 30 days without any reply so then we should request arbitration that affects our profile or just waiting.....
this was only one of the reason that developer might not interested, so there is no need to apply on that job at the beginning.
But what if develoepr wasn't interested to work with that customer ?
You know that some customers are keeping the jobs open for more than 30 days without any reply so then we should request arbitration that affects our profile or just waiting.....
this was only one of the reason that developer might not interested, so there is no need to apply on that job at the beginning.
The discussion is still going on here (it is 18 pages on the thread for now) so we will see the situation.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Программистам, нужны ли в сервисе ФРИЛАНС фильтры для отбора заказов
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.02.10 19:25Considered. One of the important changes in the input hourly rate that is quite common. The customer will be able to hire a developer hourly job and then settle on the fact. In fact, this is where the money is made basic earnings. We want to attract companies that they are found on the developers a lot of their problems. And, we will open the possibility to develop and solutions on the server, managerial, and report Data Feed API for developers certified by us. This is another very lucrative segment of the work, which is now closed because this area is very expensive prices.
There are some customers that I have had lengthy discussions with who have then just not followed through with the job. See how many outdated jobs there are. Jobs that have just been dropped or the developer and customer have made a private deal to not pay through mql5.
Other times, I have wasted time ironing out details so that I know exactly what the customer wants (They are usually very vague regarding the details). Then they want a sample code which they obviously test in the strategy tester. They find that it doesn't make profits and then you don't hear from them again.
We need to know who the customer is so that we can avoid the known time wasters.
I agree ive seen a guy offer 1000$ Dollar for good ideas and then he listen to all coders talk and collects all the combined knowledge and then decides it wasn't worth 1k and he disappeared.
Some good thinking is needed for this freelance system.
I perfectly understand that they do not want deals outside of the freelance section my guess is that they discovered that a lot was going on in PM after someone posted a new job.
So that issue they have successfully prevented by using customer in stead of username.
This “new”, even more anonymous “feature” that MetaQuotes is presenting, makes the system even more atrocious. In my humble opinion, both customers and coders should be vetted and present themselves with real names so as to have transparency on both sides of the transaction.
I find this double standard very disturbing!
I agree ive seen a guy offer 1000$ Dollar for good ideas and then he listen to all coders talk and collects all the combined knowledge and then decides it wasn't worth 1k and he disappeared.
Some good thinking is needed for this freelance system.
eg the ridiculous amount of steps that you need to go through from implementing a job to completion.
If one party is asleep while the other is online it can take days to complete, making a job overdue.
I perfectly understand that they do not want deals outside of the freelance section my guess is that they discovered that a lot was going on in PM after someone posted a new job.So that issue they have successfully prevented by using customer in stead of username.
It's better if the system lets the customers choose the option to hide their name when they post the project.
Some customers don't want to hide their name.
It's better if the system lets the customers choose the option to hide their name when they post the project.
Some customers don't want to hide their name.