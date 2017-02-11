customer's username replaced by "Customer" - page 2
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Understood, thanks.
clearly it has some advantages but I think they should make some changes, like seeing feedbacks, increasing limit of developers for making offer (now it's 10),...
What limit ?
Every developer can send only 10 applications per day, sorry I thinks I wasn't clear enough ;)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
customer's username replaced by "Customer"
Alexander Puzanov, 2017.02.10 18:01This is the beginning of a freelance-service reorganization - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/169549/page5#comment_4074677
Translation:
What is important in the new version - we completely hide contacts and data of the customer until he finds the programmer who will implement a solution.
The access to participate in the orders will be disabled for the applicants if they try to make the attemts to expose or to find out the contacts of the customer in their proposals.
This is to ensure that there was no freeloading which is executing some part of the developers.
Changes will be introduced step by step.
Translation:
This is to ensure that there was no freeloading which is executing some part of the developers.
Some more (this post):
It will be a complete reorganization of Freelance service - the project is already started and there will be step-by-step improvements within a month. There will be categorization and new design.
Changes in conditions of service will be available today or on Monday.
Translated but not understandable. At least for me.
The meaning is the following: they hide the name/data/contacts of the customer to prevent the customer and applicants to contact with each other (by PM or any). Because some of the applicants are trying to make the contacts with the customer to make a job without freelance service. So, the customer will be hiden until he select the coder who will implement a solution.
Means: they are hiding the customer's data from the applicants (not from the coder who was selected to make a job).
Example with job:
one customer (hidden) and 12 applications.
But once the customer select the coder who will make this job so the customer and selected coder will know each other.
The meaning is the following: they hide the name/data/contacts of the customer to prevent the customer and applicants to contact with each other (by PM or any). Because some of the applicants are trying to make the contacts with the customer to make a job without freelance service. So, the customer will be hiden until he select the coder who will implement a solution.
Means: they are hiding the customer's data from the applicants (not from the coder who was selected to make a job).