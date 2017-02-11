customer's username replaced by "Customer" - page 5

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Alain Verleyen:
?
 
Mohammad Soubra:
This "Alexandre Gouveia" is in your friend's list ? Then it's normal you see it.
 
Alain Verleyen:
This "Alexandre Gouveia" is in your friend's list ? Then it's normal you see it.
But when job opened tben i could not see him ;)
Again he will return to: Customer
 
Mohammad Soubra:
But when job opened tben i could not see him ;)
Again he will return to: Customer
Sorry I don't understand. You said you see it then you could not see it.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Sorry I don't understand. You said you see it then you could not see it.
Yes
In the user's wall it is available when you clickon the job it is username=customer only

So still there is access to pm the customer out of mql ;)

See attached
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Yes
In the user's wall it is available when you clickon the job it is username=customer only

See attached
Yes and what's the problem ? You see the user's wall because it's in your friend's list. You see the job as everyone.

"Customer" in freelance is not for the job to be always and everywhere anonymous, but to avoid unknown people to contact the customer.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Yes and what's the problem ? You are see the user's wall because it's in your friend's list. You see the job as everyone.
So still there is access to pm the customer out of mql ;)
 
Mohammad Soubra:
So still there is access to pm the customer out of mql ;)
Seems normal to me.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Seems normal to me.
Let us have a bet if they will fix it or not
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Let us have a bet if they will fix it or not
Minimum bet 10$ ?
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