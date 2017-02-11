customer's username replaced by "Customer" - page 5
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This "Alexandre Gouveia" is in your friend's list ? Then it's normal you see it.
But when job opened tben i could not see him ;)
Sorry I don't understand. You said you see it then you could not see it.
Yes
"Customer" in freelance is not for the job to be always and everywhere anonymous, but to avoid unknown people to contact the customer.
Yes and what's the problem ? You are see the user's wall because it's in your friend's list. You see the job as everyone.
So still there is access to pm the customer out of mql ;)
Seems normal to me.
Let us have a bet if they will fix it or not