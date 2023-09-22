need some moderator to confirm either this EA function or not
I need help from moderator to confirm that this EA is function or not. Because i hire some developer. But this EA is not function at all. i told him to make EA just to be ONE file .mt4 and .mt5 ..
He as developer click demo to give testing EA. I already test no function.
I add EA file into experts folder, then indicators into indicators folder. Then i attach both indicators into chart, then i attach EA into same chart. Still that EA no function. But the develoepr claim that EA function. I request arbitration.
I don't want to give him any single money..
Could some moderator and an expert confirm this EA function or not because i request arbitration . I don't want give him any single money.
Thanks
@Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim, please answer the following ...
- Do you intend to then sell the EA in the Market after it is completed?
- Were you the one to supply the indicators to be used, or was that decided by the developer?
@Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim, please answer the following ...
- Do you intend to then sell the EA in the Market after it is completed?
- Were you the one to supply the indicators to be used, or was that decided by the developer?
1. yes i inted to sell the EA . I already mention in my description to insert mql5 testing code
2. indicators is taking from codebase mql5. I im decided to use. But He tell me that the both indicator is working. Then i believed in him.
1. yes i inted to sell the EA . I already mention in my description to insert mql5 testing code
2. indicators is taking from codebase mql5. I im decided to use. But He tell me that the both indicator is working. Then i believed in him.
Then that would be in violation of international copyright rules.
I am the author of the “Time Segmented Volume (TSV)", one of the indicator you are using, and in the header stands “Copyright 2023, Fernando M. I. Carreiro, All rights reserved”.
That means you are not allowed any commercial use at all, without my express authorisation. You are only permitted personal use only.If you try to sell this EA with this indicator, without authorisation, then you may end up being banned from the Market and lose your “Seller” status.
I've run a short test on EA1 (with default parameters) and it is functioning (trading).
It is rather slow and I don't know what is expected of it according to your requirements, but it is at least running and trading ...
In summary, both EAs are functioning and trading.
Obviously I am unable to confirm that they follow your requirements, but I can confirm that they are working and that the developer is not acting in bad faith.
So in arbitration, based on these points, you would probably be the one at fault, and not the developer.
And remember that you are not allowed to make comercial use of any code in the CodeBase (or Articles) without express authorisation from the authors.
Thanks for reminding me!
The topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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I need help from moderator to confirm that this EA is function or not. Because i hire some developer. But this EA is not function at all. i told him to make EA just to be ONE file .mt4 and .mt5 ..
He as developer click demo to give testing EA. I already test no function.
I add EA file into experts folder, then indicators into indicators folder. Then i attach both indicators into chart, then i attach EA into same chart. Still that EA no function. But the develoepr claim that EA function. I request arbitration.
I don't want to give him any single money..
Could some moderator and an expert confirm this EA function or not because i request arbitration . I don't want give him any single money.
Thanks
File attachment "my EA.zip" removed by moderator, at request of original poster