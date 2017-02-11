customer's username replaced by "Customer"
I noticed that as well this morning.
Marco vd Heijden:Hey Marco,
I noticed that as well this morning.
I noticed that as well this morning.
is it a new feature or some bugs that will be fixed soon?
What do you think ?
I don't know i was thinking a new privacy feature of some sort.
Marco vd Heijden:if it was applied to private jobs was a good thing but it's for all jobs including public and private,
I don't know i was thinking a new privacy feature of some sort.
I don't know i was thinking a new privacy feature of some sort.
seems that you can only see username after customer selects your name.
This is the beginning of a freelance-service reorganization - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/169549/page5#comment_4074677
Программистам, нужны ли в сервисе ФРИЛАНС фильтры для отбора заказов
- www.mql5.com
Да очень нужны Готов терять время на листание предложений Хочу посмотреть на результат...
Alexander Puzanov:Thanks for sharing, it was Russion but with google translate I noticed it's a new feature, I just hope they make some improvement soon, cause we really need to know customer before applying to the job.
This is the beginning of a freelance-service reorganization - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/169549/page5#comment_4074677
This is the beginning of a freelance-service reorganization - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/169549/page5#comment_4074677
Hossein Nouri:I do agree, doesn't make sense to be unable to see who is the customer.
if it was applied to private jobs was a good thing but it's for all jobs including public and private,
seems that you can only see username after customer selects your name.
if it was applied to private jobs was a good thing but it's for all jobs including public and private,
seems that you can only see username after customer selects your name.
Hossein Nouri:
Thanks for sharing, it was Russion but with google translate I noticed it's a new feature, I just hope they make some improvement soon, cause we really need to know customer before applying to the job.
Thanks for sharing, it was Russion but with google translate I noticed it's a new feature, I just hope they make some improvement soon, cause we really need to know customer before applying to the job.
You can just click the EN button then it will auto translate to English.
I think its done to insure no under the counter deal are made.
Marco vd Heijden:Understood, thanks.
I think its done to insure no under the counter deal are made.
You can just click the EN button then it will auto translate to English.
I think its done to insure no under the counter deal are made.
clearly it has some advantages but I think they should make some changes, like seeing feedbacks, increasing limit of developers for making offer (now it's 10),...
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Why customers username replaced by "Customer" in freelance ?
We really need to check customers feedback, otherwise what is the point of leaving feedback for someone ? it was a good way to separate good customers from bad customers.
if you're a developer what do you think about it ?