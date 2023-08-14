Signal Not Copying Full Lot Size Even with 95% Load
You can calculate it by yourself -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.19 16:40
You can calculate your lot size using the following example (from General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 article):
Let's consider a specific example of using the volumes management system:
- Provider: balance 15 000 USD, leverage 1:100
- Subscriber1: balance 40 000 EUR, leverage 1:200, deposit load percentage 50%
- Subscriber2: balance 5 000 EUR, leverage 1:50, deposit load percentage 35%
- EURUSD exchange rate = 1.2700
Calculation of Provider's and Subscriber's position volumes ratio:
- Balances ratio considering specified part of the deposit in percentage terms:
Subscriber1: (40 000 * 0,5) / 15 000 = 1,3333 (133.33%)
Subscriber2: (5 000 * 0,35) / 15 000 = 0,1166 (11.66%)
- After considering the leverages:
Subscriber1: the leverage of Subscriber1 (1:200) is greater than Provider's one (1:100), thus correction on leverages is not performed
Subscriber2: 0,1166 * (50 / 100) = 0,0583 (5.83%)
- After considering currency rates of the deposits at the moment of calculation:
Subscriber1: 1,3333 * 1,2700 = 1,6933 (169.33%)
Subscriber2: 0,0583 * 1,2700 = 0,0741 (7.41%)
- Total percentage value after the rounding (performed using a multistep algorithm):
Subscriber1: 160% or 1.6 ratio
Subscriber2: 7% or 0.07 ratio
Thus under the given conditions, Provider's deal with volume of 1 lot will be copied:
- to Subscriber1 account in amount of 160% - volume of 1.6 lots
- to Subscriber2 account in amount of 7% - volume of 0.07 lots
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Besides, you cah check about rounding:
- 2013.02.20
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Dear moderators,
Can help to check why system only copy 0.01 instead of 0.03 lot when the setting is already at 95% deposit load?
How can I solve this problem to copy the same lot size as signal provider?
Appreciate your help on this. Thanks!