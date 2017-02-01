candle issues
BTW: mt4 questions should go in its thread and the bottom of this page.
Carl Schreiber:
Have you tried F8 in the terminal, tab Common and select Candlesticks?
BTW: mt4 questions should go in its thread and the bottom of this page.
many thanks Carl that worked. i am new to this forum so just hit new topic not knowing which thread it would appear on
- Aidenboyd22:Don't add text inside quoted text, put it outside. MQL4 Forum editor problem - MQL4 forumCarl Schreiber:
Have you tried F8 in the terminal, tab Common and select Candlesticks?
BTW: mt4 questions should go in its thread and the bottom of this page.
many thanks Carl that worked. i am new to this forum so just hit new topic not knowing which thread it would appear on
- Aidenboyd22: for some reason with some charts the candle stick formation wont work"Doesn't work" is meaningless - just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires - meaningless. There are no mind readers here.
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whroeder1
if you read my original comment i do mention it shows a bar chart instead of the candle stick formation therefore its not meaningless as i have provided some clarity to my problem. i dont ask for mind readers only people who can read the text and have the knowledge to help. isnt this what forums are for ? not undermining comments
You said "candle stick formation wont work." If it is showing a bar chart (because that is what you selected) it is working. If you press the candle stick button don't you get candle sticks? It is working. It was you that wasn't. aren't the buttons clear?
- Now I understand because Now you have explained the problem. Button isn't functioning is not the same as "candle stick formation wont work." As I previously said "Doesn't work" is meaningless - there are no mind readers here.
- As far as your arrogant software comment, I have been doing software (likely decades) before you were born. Ninety nine percent of the time the problem is PICNIC. Your problem is you can't explain yourself when someone asks for clarification. I will endeavor to ignore you and your problems in the future.
- This is a user's forum not Metaquotes.
- Can someone please advise where I send a Request for Support to Metaquotes. - MQL4 forum
- Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 forum
- Report it to the service desk. 'MQL5.community - User Memo' - an article about the algorithmic/automated trading in MetaTrader
- Report it to the Service Desk, not us users.
no when i pressed the candle stick button the bar chart formation displayed. if i got candle sticks when selecting candle sticks i wouldnt have brought this to the forum. what is it that you dont understand? do you not understand that at some point a certain software may have issues? or are you just too naive?
Please don't be agressive with people trying to help you.
No it's not obvious and personally I still have some doubts. Could you post a screenshot ?Edit: You said with "some charts". So that's not all charts, what is different on the chart where it's happening ? Do you have some indicators/EA running on it ?
Please don't be agressive with people trying to help you.
No it's not obvious and personally I still have some doubts. Could you post a screenshot ?Edit: You said with "some charts". So that's not all charts, what is different on the chart where it's happening ? Do you have some indicators/EA running on it ?
i got aggresive in response to how whroeder1 replied. whereas Carls reply was to the point gave advice and didnt imply i was an idiot.
its working atm if it doesnt work tomorrow i will post a screenshot. when i say some charts i mean for example usdjpy the candle formation wont show when it is selected and instead shows the bar formation, but then the candle formation would work for gbpusd. itll happen from when i open the software without any EA/indicators on it
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hi i hope someone can help if they have had the same issue as me.
for some reason with some charts the candle stick formation wont work and instead shows the bar chart formation. the line chart and bar chart both work fine but i would work off the candle stick formation.
has anyone ever experienced this? i have deleted the software mt4 and downloaded it again but that doesnt help
many thanks