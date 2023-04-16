MT5 Forward Test on-chart data does not fall on candle sticks. Does anybody know why this is happening?
MT5 Forward Test on-chart data does not fall on candle sticks. Does anybody know why this is happening?
I run my tests with the settings below. However what's strange is that the Backtest works fine but the Forward test shows lines on the chart that are going nowhere.
I don't believe its an issue with my expert as the Backtest works fine.
- Here's a picture of the forward test: (blue line is off the candles and this is not normal)
- Here's a picture of the Backtest: (works fine)
- These are my settings:
I'm not sure what causing this.
Thanks in advance!
Cannot say for sure but they might be showing entries and exits from another pair you have had before. When dragging symbols from market watch to an already opened chart you still have all objects on the previous chart.
- Here's a picture of the forward test: (blue line is off the candles and this is not normal)
- Here's a picture of the Backtest: (works fine)
- These are my settings:
I'm not sure what causing this. Thanks in advance!
The images you mention seem to be missing. Can you please attach them to your post again?
Don't use external image links. Either attach the files directly or use the image icon to add images to your posts. I have edited your post and corrected it.
Don't use external image links. Either attach the files directly or use the image icon to add images to your posts. I have edited your posy and corrected it.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Don't rush to claim that you have found a bug.
Questions Not To Ask
My program doesn't work. I think system facility X is broken.
It is almost always your code.
I always loved that old guide for describing in a very lucid manner why the quality of a question predetermines the quality of the (potential) answers. I remember linking and pinning it on a forum that was completely unrelated to tech when I used to be active there and the whole quality of the forum improved after people took some of the advice to heart before posting questions (that was back when people actually used to read). My only critique was and still is the "dealing with rudeness" subsection. There is such a thing as giving a direct, cut-through-the-bullshit anwer, while being polite and friendly at the same time. The mutual exclusivity between those two is a false dichotomy in my experience.
I believe your statement is quite valid and relevant.
In fact, in the very link that was provided, at the very end there is a section named "How To Answer Questions in a Helpful Way" and the very first point is as follows, and I quote:
How To Answer Questions in a Helpful WayBe gentle. Problem-related stress can make people seem rude or stupid even when they're not.
Obviously, most of us are not saints (myself included) and we tend to become impatient while giving answers and we forget to be gentle with others.
Thank you for reminding us of that!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
MT5 Forward Test on-chart data does not fall on candle sticks. Does anybody know why this is happening?
I run my tests with the settings below. However what's strange is that the Backtest works fine but the Forward test shows lines on the chart that are going nowhere.
I don't believe its an issue with my expert as the Backtest works fine.
I'm not sure what causing this.
Thanks in advance!