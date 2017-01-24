2 hours behind the bars are
Behind what ?
What are you talking about ?
mt4 is 2 hours behind
any tf above two hours the prices are wrong.
i dont run any other operating system.
system time bios is correct
windows are not so genuine
how can i fix it?
No such a lag. Just a different time only.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.06 13:46
By the way, you can use Clock indicator for MT5 from here
mt4 is 2 hours behind
if current time is 10:00,mt 4 show 08:00
any tf above two hours the prices are wrong.
i dont run any other operating system.
system time bios is correct
windows are not so genuine
how can i fix it?
Not a wrong. Same bar with the different broker's server time.
----------------
Example.
What is the time in your located now? 08:00 am, right (for example)?
But the time on my location is 09:00 am (for example).
And we are talking with each other in real time having different time!
You can say 'Hello' time from your 8 am to my 9 am ...
Why?
Because of same bar.
mt4 is 2 hours behind
if current time is 10:00,mt 4 show 08:00
any tf above two hours the prices are wrong.
i dont run any other operating system.
system time bios is correct
windows are not so genuine
how can i fix it?
Sorry if I did not understand your question in right way.
i use mt4
It does not matter - MT4 or MT5 in this situation.
Example with same bar for different brokers.
One broker is having current M5 bar at 09:35:
The other broker is having same bar at 02.35
And this is the normal situation (norma).
We are living on our local time, we are trading using metatrader time which is the broker's server time.
When to see the time?
Look at the image below:
look the attachement
the big problem is that the bars are totally different
there is no similarity between the h4 from fxcm trading station and fxcm mt4
look the attachement
there is no similarity between the h4 from fxcm trading station and fxcm mt4
I do not understand the issue sorry.
Trading Station is not metatrader,right? As far as I understand - this is the different trading platform, with different quotes/data and different data sources.
And you know that quotes/data are not centrilized - they are not coming from one source and they can be slight different especially by high/low of the bar even if we are talking within same MT4 but different broker.
look the attachement
the big problem is that the bars are totally different
there is no similarity between the h4 from fxcm trading station and fxcm mt4
Post a screenshot with both terminals side by side, so we can see all the information (timeframes, price scale, time scale, symbol etc).
What is DataDownloader?
I don't use trading station, but it looks like it is set to Ask charts. MT4 are Bid charts. Shouldn't make a huge difference on H4, though.
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mt4 is 2 hours behind
if current time is 10:00,mt 4 show 08:00
any tf above two hours the prices are wrong.
i dont run any other operating system.
system time bios is correct
windows are not so genuine
if current time is 10:00,mt 4 show 08:00the 4h bars should be from 00:00 until 04:00 but my mt4 creates that bar from 10:00 to 02:00
how can i fix it?