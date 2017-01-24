2 hours behind the bars are - page 3
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when i compare gbpaud fxcm and tradingview shouldnt be the same?
Post a screenshot of both MT4 and Trading Station, up to date and on the H1 timeframe.
Then we can see.
Post a screenshot of both MT4 and Trading Station, up to date and on the H1 timeframe.
Then we can see.
the prices up to 1h chart are the same,
the 4h charts are different
the prices up to 1h chart are the same,
the 4h charts are different
In MT4, press CTRL+M to open up Market Watch. What does the time say? What does the time say in Trading Station?
my country hour is 13:40
mt4 hours is 11:40
trading station is 13:40
what is your screen shot tool?
my country hour is 13:40
mt4 hours is 11:40
trading station is 13:40
what is your screen shot tool?
I just opened fxcm demo using MT4 (in MT4 Navigator window - right mouse click on Account - Open account - insert FXCM - Scan - and open FXCM demo).
my country hour is 13:40
mt4 hours is 11:40
trading station is 13:40
what is your screen shot tool?
You cannot change MT4 time to 13:40. Impossible.
You might be able to change Trading Station to 11:40. I don't know
H4 bars start at midnight 00:00.
It looks like FXCM have another MT4 server you can connect to with time 13:40 - FXCM_USDDemo see Sergey's post.
For screenshots I press PrtScn on keyboard and edit in MS Paint.
Open/close previous bar (current bar did not close yet):
...
It looks like FXCM have another MT4 server you can connect to with time 13:40 - see Sergey's post.
...
They have 5 demo servers (for demo account) and many 'real' servers (to open real/live account) - as I see from open account window:
They have 5 demo servers (for demo account) and many 'real' servers (to open real/live account) - as I see from demo account window:
From here:
What GMT offset am I on with MT4?
FXCM MT4 servers are on +2/3 GMT offset (New York Close), except:
To request your MT4 charts to be set to New York Close, please send an email request to admin@fxcm.com.
Please allow 2-3 business days for processing.
*Note: Currently, this is only offered to clients that have a USD or AUD denominated account.