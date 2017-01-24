2 hours behind the bars are - page 3

New comment
 
honest_knave:
when i compare gbpaud fxcm and tradingview shouldnt be the same?
 
71117438:
when i compare gbpaud fxcm and tradingview shouldnt be the same?

Post a screenshot of both MT4 and Trading Station, up to date and on the H1 timeframe.

Then we can see.

 
honest_knave:

Post a screenshot of both MT4 and Trading Station, up to date and on the H1 timeframe.

Then we can see.

the prices up to 1h chart are the same,

 

the 4h charts are different 

Files:
gbpaudh1.PNG  68 kb
 
71117438:

the prices up to 1h chart are the same,

 

the 4h charts are different 

In MT4, press CTRL+M to open up Market Watch. What does the time say? What does the time say in Trading Station?

 

 

my country hour is 13:40

mt4 hours is 11:40

 trading station is 13:40

what is your screen shot tool? 

 
71117438:

my country hour is 13:40

mt4 hours is 11:40

 trading station is 13:40

what is your screen shot tool? 

I just opened fxcm demo using MT4 (in MT4 Navigator window - right mouse click on Account - Open account - insert FXCM - Scan - and open FXCM demo).

 

 
71117438:

my country hour is 13:40

mt4 hours is 11:40

 trading station is 13:40

what is your screen shot tool? 

You cannot change MT4 time to 13:40. Impossible.

You might be able to change Trading Station to 11:40. I don't know

H4 bars start at midnight 00:00. 

It looks like FXCM have another MT4 server you can connect to with time 13:40 - FXCM_USDDemo see Sergey's post.

For screenshots I press PrtScn on keyboard and edit in MS Paint. 

 

Open/close previous bar (current bar did not close yet):

 

 
honest_knave:

... 

It looks like FXCM have another MT4 server you can connect to with time 13:40 - see Sergey's post.

... 

They have 5 demo servers (for demo account) and many 'real' servers (to open real/live account) - as I see from open account window:

 

 
Sergey Golubev:

They have 5 demo servers (for demo account) and many 'real' servers (to open real/live account) - as I see from demo account window:

 

From here

What GMT offset am I on with MT4?

FXCM MT4 servers are on +2/3 GMT offset (New York Close), except:

  • EURReal01
  • GBPReal01
  • AUDReal01
Why GMT +2/3?
The servers above are set to GMT +2/3 to give 5 daily candles in a given trading week. The daily candles will also start and end at 5pm EST. MT4 closes daily candles at midnight for the time set on that server. Midnight GMT +2 is 5pm EST. During daylight savings time midnight GMT +3 is 5pm EST. We will change the time from GMT + 2 to GMT + 3 for daylight savings time. The important thing to remember is that these servers will close daily candles at 5pm EST year round and only have 5 daily candles per week.

To request your MT4 charts to be set to New York Close, please send an email request to admin@fxcm.com.

Please allow 2-3 business days for processing.

*Note: Currently, this is only offered to clients that have a USD or AUD denominated account.

 

1234
New comment