2 hours behind the bars are - page 2

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honest_knave:

Post a screenshot with both terminals side by side, so we can see all the information (timeframes, price scale, time scale, symbol etc).

What is DataDownloader?

datadownloader downloads data and exports them
Files:
gbpaud.PNG  188 kb
 
I don't see any inconsistencies what is the problem?
 

Your MT4 chart says it is the 20 Jan.... Have you checked your connection? There is no data from this week

 

 

trading station open and close  prices

24/1 0400 1.64884 - 1.65199

 

mt4 open and close  prices


24/1 0200 1.64864 - 1.65174

because mt4 starts to make a 4h bar 2 hours behind 

 

mt 4 it doesnt start at 0400 but at 0200 ,only then the prices are similar

 

In MT4, you would have to build a custom offline chart to change the start time of the H4 bars. This is not straightforward if you do not know what you are doing.

Maybe there is an option in Trading Station to change the time to match MT4?

 
honest_knave:

In MT4, you would have to build a custom offline chart to change the start time of the H4 bars. This is not straightforward if you do not know what you are doing.

Maybe there is an option in Trading Station to change the time to match MT4?

can you tell me at 24/01 0400 the open and close prices you have for gbpaud for 4h chart?
 
and can you post a picture of gbpaud 4h the last 2 days?
 
how can i make mt4 to go 2 hours ahead?
 
71117438:
can you tell me at 24/01 0400 the open and close prices you have for gbpaud for 4h chart?
71117438:
and can you post a picture of gbpaud 4h the last 2 days?

Sorry, I don't have an FXCM account.

 
71117438:
how can i make mt4 to go 2 hours ahead?
honest_knave:

In MT4, you would have to build a custom offline chart to change the start time of the H4 bars. This is not straightforward if you do not know what you are doing.

Maybe there is an option in Trading Station to change the time to match MT4?

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