2 hours behind the bars are - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Post a screenshot with both terminals side by side, so we can see all the information (timeframes, price scale, time scale, symbol etc).
What is DataDownloader?
Your MT4 chart says it is the 20 Jan.... Have you checked your connection? There is no data from this week
trading station open and close prices
24/1 0400 1.64884 - 1.65199
mt4 open and close prices
24/1 0200 1.64864 - 1.65174
because mt4 starts to make a 4h bar 2 hours behind
mt 4 it doesnt start at 0400 but at 0200 ,only then the prices are similar
In MT4, you would have to build a custom offline chart to change the start time of the H4 bars. This is not straightforward if you do not know what you are doing.
Maybe there is an option in Trading Station to change the time to match MT4?
In MT4, you would have to build a custom offline chart to change the start time of the H4 bars. This is not straightforward if you do not know what you are doing.
Maybe there is an option in Trading Station to change the time to match MT4?
can you tell me at 24/01 0400 the open and close prices you have for gbpaud for 4h chart?
and can you post a picture of gbpaud 4h the last 2 days?
Sorry, I don't have an FXCM account.
how can i make mt4 to go 2 hours ahead?
In MT4, you would have to build a custom offline chart to change the start time of the H4 bars. This is not straightforward if you do not know what you are doing.
Maybe there is an option in Trading Station to change the time to match MT4?