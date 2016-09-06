Time zones

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Hi I'm very new to Metatrader 5. I'm based in the UK but on the charts the time is shown as 2 hours in front of GMT. try as I may I cannot find the way to change the time zone. Can anyone help Please
 
This is time of the broker (broker's server). So, we are living according to our local time, looking at the forex news event according to GMT+0 time? and trading according to the broker time. :)
 

By the way, you can use Clock indicator for MT5 from here


 

But as we can see the news events on the chart according to the chart time (broker time), and we are trading using chart time too so we do not need our local time at all :


 
privatecabby:
Hi I'm very new to Metatrader 5. I'm based in the UK but on the charts the time is shown as 2 hours in front of GMT. try as I may I cannot find the way to change the time zone. Can anyone help Please
I agree, time is the most confusing thing in forex :)
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