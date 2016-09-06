Time zones
Hi I'm very new to Metatrader 5. I'm based in the UK but on the charts the time is shown as 2 hours in front of GMT. try as I may I cannot find the way to change the time zone. Can anyone help Please
- how to change the time setting on any account?
- How do I get the time changed to UK time in Meta trader?
- Time Zones....
This is time of the broker (broker's server). So, we are living according to our local time, looking at the forex news event according to GMT+0 time? and trading according to the broker time. :)
privatecabby:I agree, time is the most confusing thing in forex :)
Hi I'm very new to Metatrader 5. I'm based in the UK but on the charts the time is shown as 2 hours in front of GMT. try as I may I cannot find the way to change the time zone. Can anyone help Please
Hi I'm very new to Metatrader 5. I'm based in the UK but on the charts the time is shown as 2 hours in front of GMT. try as I may I cannot find the way to change the time zone. Can anyone help Please
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