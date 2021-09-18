MT4 64 bit is becoming nessery for compatibility with windows 10 and new pcs - page 7
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Pls somebody help, I can't install MT4 on my Windows 10 64 bit pc, I have downloaded the files files from different brokers but can't run/install on my pc, I noticed I can install MT5 without any issues. Please help guys
Yes, he knows and had you done a search you would have know that too: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68402
4K compatibility started as far back as Build 810 (if not earlier), but 940 was the Official version to be fully 4K optimised.
However, it is up to 3rd Party developers to update their Indicators and EA's to be 4K compatible.
Build 950 or 960 was the first to expose the TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI) API
Without this it's almost impossible to code correctly for high resolution screens with differing dot pitches
Build 950 or 960 was the first to expose the TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI) API
Without this it's almost impossible to code correctly for high resolution screens with differing dot pitches
This thread was not going to be closed ????, Alain you have pending work here, hahaha.
Unfortunately I can't actually close a trade, just say it and hope :-D
Are you living in a cavern ? Usually when talking with people, and certainly if you are the one who is asking for answers, you are trying to be polite and respectful. It seems you are no aware of this, so my guess that you are maybe living in a cavern and forgot how to communicate positively with people.
I strongly suggest you to change your mind.The topic is closed.
A trade??????. . XXXXXDDDDDDDDDDDDD. LOL
Thread.
I think you got a point.