MT4 64 bit is becoming nessery for compatibility with windows 10 and new pcs - page 6

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Fx taster: Did you tested it or just guessing? Cause some plugins when atttathced to the chart doesn't show properly in high resolution mode !

Yes, he knows and had you done a search you would have know that too: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68402

4K compatibility started as far back as Build 810 (if not earlier), but 940 was the Official version to be fully 4K optimised.

However, it is up to 3rd Party developers to update their Indicators and EA's to be 4K compatible.

New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 940: Optimized for high-resolution screens
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 940: Optimized for high-resolution screens
  • www.mql5.com
Hosting: Fixed migration of trading environment with a custom indicator containing an EX4 library call, if the indicator is called from an Expert Advisor.
 

So i just wonder why would you need 4k charts ?

I mean if your talking about watching a movie okay.... but a chart ?

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Yes, he knows and had you done a search you would have know that too: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/68402

4K compatibility started as far back as Build 810 (if not earlier), but 940 was the Official version to be fully 4K optimised.

However, it is up to 3rd Party developers to update their Indicators and EA's to be 4K compatible.

He you or you he . I don't know who you and who he.

No, I haven't since I'm using my phone after having trouble with this problem. But I've just did and you may help me find a solution too.
I still didn't find where it says MT4 32bit file is optimized for 64bit OS ?!
Also, I still don't understand why when uaing windows 10 and uninstalling the MT4 platform and reinstalling it an activation is lost ? beside after upgrading to windows 10 another activation is lost?
Hope there will be another thread for optimizing plugins of ties party developers to be compitable with 4K screens.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

So i just wonder why would you need 4k charts ?

I mean if your talking about watching a movie okay.... but a chart ?

Why not ?


[Deleted]  
Fx taster: He you or you he . I don't know who you and who he.

No, I haven't since I'm using my phone after having trouble with this problem. But just I did and you may help me find a solution too.
I still didn't find where it says MT4 32bit is optimized for 64bit OS.
Also, I still don't understand why when uaing windows 10 and uninstalling the MT4 platform and reinstalling it an activation is lost ? beside after upgrading to windows 10 another activation is lost?
Hope there will be another thread for optimizing plugins of ties party developers to be compitable with 4K screens.

He is Alain, because you posed the question to Alain, to which I replied! Was that so difficult to understand? Is your memory so short, that you no longer remember your previous post or even bothered to read up on it again?

I did not say that it is optimised for 64bit! You asked about 4K, to which I answered that since 940 it was optimised for 4K! 4K and 64bit are completely different concepts that have nothing to do with each other!

You are demonstrating classic problems of P.I.C.N.I.C., so please, before you even touch MT4, fix your PC first, fix your OS installation so that works correctly, and if you don't know how, then get a qualified IT person to do it for you!

This thread is getting nowhere and you have not supplied a single piece on tangible information in order to be helped - no screenshots of problems, no error logs, no error messages, no EventViewer logs of any problems - nothing!

All you do is complain about foolish notions, constantly misdirecting our attention toward other unsubstantiated "problems", that you never present to us, and outright just waste our time!

 
Fx taster:
Why not ?


Would you also go to a movie theater to watch an evening of 3D EURUSD charts ?

 
Fernando Carreiro:

He is Alain, because you posed the question to Alain, to which I replied! Was that so difficult to understand? Is your memory so short, that you no longer remember your previous post or even bothered to read up on it again?

I did not say that it is optimised for 64bit! You asked about 4K, to which I answered that since 940 it was optimised for 4K! 4K and 64bit are completely different concepts that have nothing to do with each other!

You are demonstrating classic problems of P.I.C.N.I.C., so please, before you even touch MT4, fix your PC first, fix your OS installation so that works correctly, and if you don't know how, then get a qualified IT person to do it for you!

This thread is getting nowhere and you have not supplied a single piece on tangible information in order to be helped - no screenshots of problems, no error logs, no error messages, no EventViewer logs of any problems - nothing!

All you do is complain about foolish notions, constantly misdirecting our attention toward other unsubstantiated "problems", that you never present to us, and outright just waste our time!

no comment..
 
Pls somebody help, I can't install MT4 on my Windows 10 64 bit pc, I have downloaded the files files from different brokers but can't run/install on my pc, I noticed I can install MT5 without any issues. Please help guys
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Would you also go to a movie theater to watch an evening of 3D EURUSD charts ?
 
Fx taster:
He you or you he . I don't know who you and who he.

...

Are you living in a cavern ? Usually when talking with people, and certainly if you are the one who is asking for answers, you are trying to be polite and respectful. It seems you are no aware of this, so my guess that you are maybe living in a cavern and forgot how to communicate positively with people.

I strongly suggest you to change your mind. 

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