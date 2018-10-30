Naked Gun - page 2

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Khalil Abokwaik:

Thank You,

 

I was expecting something like this  http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=624820, just started today.

You started to develop the trading system on the thread and stoped it on the first page ... so it is your way sorry.

You can look at my thread here where the coders made a good EA for me with two versions and uploaded it directly to the thread by source code. But I had to post and to test my system extensively (on the thread) just for the coders to let them know that the system is profitable, and EA was coded and uploaded on the 5th page of the thread ... 

This is my experience.  

 
Sergey Golubev:

You started to develop the trading system on the thread and stoped it on the first page ... so it is your way sorry.

You can look at my thread here where the coders made a good EA for me with two versions and uploaded it directly to the thread by source code. But I had to post and to test my system extensively (on the thread) just for the coders to let them know that the system is profitable, and EA was coded and uploaded on the 5th page of the thread ... 

This is my experience.  

OK, I understand. I am not yet familiar with the site.

So I will keep that in mind, and adapt.

 

Thanks for the heads up. 

 

Coders are coding for free in two cases:

  • if it is interesting for them, or
  • if it is interesting for the majority of the forum members.

I know it because I am not a coder. 

And many coders are dreaming to code EA based on profitable system. One or two charts are nothing ... it is neecessary to prove that tthe system is profitable ... to trade on demo, define the rules of the system, and so on. It is everywhere (it is not on thiss site only).

 
Sergey Golubev:

Coders are coding for free in two cases:

  • if it is interesting for them, or
  • if it is interesting for the majority of the forum members.

I know it because I am not a coder. 

And many coders are dreaming to code EA based on profitable system. One or two charts are nothing ... it is neecessary to prove that tthe system is profitable ... to trade on demo, define the rules of the system, and so on. It is everywhere (it is not on thiss site only).

Hi Sergey,

 

Either you missed or misunderstood my post # 3.

My plan is to design, develop, code and test a complete system based on naked forex.

Coding is not an issue,  I am a professional code and I will do the complete coding.

 

If you are the coder and the developer/trader on the same time so you do not need any assistance in this case (you can do anything for yourself without any publicity on the forum).

But my case is different one ... I need to prove any system if I want assistance for example (I am talking about trading systems, not about technical analysis) ... 

 

Work Plan:

 

Naked Forex is a manual trading technique and we are going to automate it. 

My development plan will be as follows: 

  1. Develop an indicator that identifies high probability S/R zones (HP S/R zones).
  2. Develop an expert advisor to trade "Naked Forex" patterns at HP S/R zones.
  3. Test on different instruments and time frames
  4. Publish Findings
The most complex task is the HP S/R zones.

In the book these zones are identified and drawn manually, so the planned indicator should implement some "fuzzy logic" in order to identify these zones as close as possible as a professional trader.


 
I hope that the results of the development will be uploaded to the thread, right? I mean - we are not going to promote the future commercial/private EA here ...
 

Members on Forex Factory suggested using "High Probability Fibonacci Zones" of  FIBONACCI TRADER JOURNAL (see attached image).

 

High Probability Fibonacci Zones  

 

Although this is not what I had in mind, I developed and indicator for using  "High Probability Fibonacci Zones" calculation.

 

High Probability Fibonacci Zones

 

And here is the HPFZ indicator. But as I said it will not be used in the Naked Gun system. It's only a byproduct.

Files:
HPFZ.ex4  12 kb
 

I already shared The HPFZ indicator in the Market (for free) waiting for admin approval.

So you would probably find it in MT4 Market before year end. 

 
Khalil Abokwaik:

I already shared The HPFZ indicator in the Market (for free) waiting for admin approval.

So you would probably find it in MT4 Market before year end. 

Promotion (direct promotion or hidden promotion) of the Market products (even if those products are free ones) is prohibited on the forum sorry.

You should upload some versions on the thread here. I am not talking about final versions ... I am talking about some versions which can be uploaded here for free.
If not so this thread may be deleted soon or later (by me, or by any other moderator, or by any admin).

Just an idea about how to save this thread: if the users will have a choice between 1) using free EA/indicators from this thread or 2) using same but fully improved commercial EA/indicators from the Market - so no one will delete this thread ...

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