Naked Gun - page 2
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Thank You,
I was expecting something like this http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=624820, just started today.
You started to develop the trading system on the thread and stoped it on the first page ... so it is your way sorry.
You can look at my thread here where the coders made a good EA for me with two versions and uploaded it directly to the thread by source code. But I had to post and to test my system extensively (on the thread) just for the coders to let them know that the system is profitable, and EA was coded and uploaded on the 5th page of the thread ...
This is my experience.
You started to develop the trading system on the thread and stoped it on the first page ... so it is your way sorry.
You can look at my thread here where the coders made a good EA for me with two versions and uploaded it directly to the thread by source code. But I had to post and to test my system extensively (on the thread) just for the coders to let them know that the system is profitable, and EA was coded and uploaded on the 5th page of the thread ...
This is my experience.
OK, I understand. I am not yet familiar with the site.
So I will keep that in mind, and adapt.
Thanks for the heads up.
Coders are coding for free in two cases:
I know it because I am not a coder.
And many coders are dreaming to code EA based on profitable system. One or two charts are nothing ... it is neecessary to prove that tthe system is profitable ... to trade on demo, define the rules of the system, and so on. It is everywhere (it is not on thiss site only).
Coders are coding for free in two cases:
I know it because I am not a coder.
And many coders are dreaming to code EA based on profitable system. One or two charts are nothing ... it is neecessary to prove that tthe system is profitable ... to trade on demo, define the rules of the system, and so on. It is everywhere (it is not on thiss site only).
Hi Sergey,
Either you missed or misunderstood my post # 3.
My plan is to design, develop, code and test a complete system based on naked forex.
Coding is not an issue, I am a professional code and I will do the complete coding.
If you are the coder and the developer/trader on the same time so you do not need any assistance in this case (you can do anything for yourself without any publicity on the forum).
But my case is different one ... I need to prove any system if I want assistance for example (I am talking about trading systems, not about technical analysis) ...
Work Plan:
Naked Forex is a manual trading technique and we are going to automate it.
My development plan will be as follows:
Members on Forex Factory suggested using "High Probability Fibonacci Zones" of FIBONACCI TRADER JOURNAL (see attached image).
Although this is not what I had in mind, I developed and indicator for using "High Probability Fibonacci Zones" calculation.
And here is the HPFZ indicator. But as I said it will not be used in the Naked Gun system. It's only a byproduct.
I already shared The HPFZ indicator in the Market (for free) waiting for admin approval.
So you would probably find it in MT4 Market before year end.
I already shared The HPFZ indicator in the Market (for free) waiting for admin approval.
So you would probably find it in MT4 Market before year end.
You should upload some versions on the thread here. I am not talking about final versions ... I am talking about some versions which can be uploaded here for free.
If not so this thread may be deleted soon or later (by me, or by any other moderator, or by any admin).
Just an idea about how to save this thread: if the users will have a choice between 1) using free EA/indicators from this thread or 2) using same but fully improved commercial EA/indicators from the Market - so no one will delete this thread ...