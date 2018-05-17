Does someone here uses Pascal's triangle in trading?

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Does anyone use this pattern called pascal's triangle to trading? Pascal triangle is used in probability calculations, also it has fibonacci on it. I know fibonacci is not very well accepted by some traders, but it's uses in  probability seem very interesting, so anyone found a way to use this on trading? Thanks

 
Mrluck07 :



Is anyone using this pattern called a pascal triangle to trade? Pascal triangles are used in the calculation of probabilities, also it has Fibonacci on it. I know Fibonacci is not well received by some traders, but it is used in coincidence as if it is very interesting, so anyone looking for ways to use it in trade? Thank you

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