Metatrader 5 crashing
- some crashes... any solution?
- Keeps Crashing/ Closing itself
- HiLo Indicator
Hello, I've been trying to install Metatrader 5 on my laptop but each time I launch it, it just keeps crashing. Any solutions? Thanks
In addition, please provide your laptop operating system, 32bit or 64bit?, screen shot if you have any error messages... etc
I also have got crashes of MetaTrader 5 buld 1486 when I use my custom experts with external dll (developed with C++/CLI).
I have developed simple expert and C++/CLI project to demonstrate crash.
MQL5: https://www.dropbox.com/s/bk5l7kemcwvk589/Mql5dll.mq5?dl=0
OS: Window 7 x64.
If you are coders so you can trying to udnerstand the reason for example ... or write to the service desk to the developers to ask them to investigate the issue related to OS/MT5 and so on so they may help ...
I am having very simple Asus tablet with Windows 8.1, with few MT4 instances and one MT5 (normal MT4/MT5; not mobile versions), and I am using them for trading and for technical analysis and so on all the time on 24/7 way with TickScalper EAs, NewsTrader EAs, and more (simultaniously). No any crashing and not a problem at all.
Some users (who had this crashing issue and fixed it on some way) may help in this case (I can not help because I did not have any crashing and I am not a coder sorry).
Looks like I'm not the only one. Some of my EAs are crashing with the new build. They don't with build 1455.
I am about to prepare some EA for service desk and for the moment revert to 1455 and blocked download.mt5.com.
My guess is that they forgott to remove debugger breakpoints. The error is exception 0x000003 in ntdll.dll wich relates to breakpoints.
Well, it opens for a few seconds with not all currencies shown and then crashes. Here's a screenshot:
I also have an HP computer with Windows 8.1 on a 64-bit system.
I've also asked support but maybe this may come in handy for anyone with the same problem.
You do not have connection to the server (MQ demo, right?) - look at this image (this is some part of your image):
Something is preventing MT5 to connect with the server ... firewall or something ... ?
Disabled my firewall and got this screen but still automatically closes. Weird thing is that on my other computer, I had an update thing first time launching metatrader 5.
On this computer I didn't get anything tho.
Everyone can calm down :)
The ntdll.dll is always crashing. I just wrote a basic DLL to try it separately for be sure in it. In the actual 1486 build it is a general problem. I hope the Metaquotes' developers will fix it soon!!!
Everyone can calm down :)
The ntdll.dll is always crashing. I just wrote a basic DLL to try it separately for be sure in it. In the actual 1486 build it is a general problem. I hope the Metaquotes' developers will fix it soon!!!
General problem ? not so general, I have several MT5 platform running (build 1486) and all are working (at least starting and being stable), some were updated and 1 newly installed. I have Win10 Pro.
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