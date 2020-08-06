Metatrader 5 crashing - page 3
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what a <removed> still having that issue
Hello.
Right now MT4 is crashing. I am watching USDJPY and the last candlestick is not in the right place. In fact it is way below the correct place. I compared this with other platform. The were correct as I entered in a trade and MT4 was showing the current candlestick on the wrong place on the chart.
hi i tried to install mt5 through playonmac and i got this error as it just install this window opens up and just stuck there and do nothing. any help please
And it is better to use Windows 10 64 bit for Metatrader 5.
Hello.
Right now MT4 is crashing. I am watching USDJPY and the last candlestick is not in the right place. In fact it is way below the correct place. I compared this with other platform. The were correct as I entered in a trade and MT4 was showing the current candlestick on the wrong place on the chart.
The price/data/quotes are related to the broker.Because it is nothing with Metatrader 4 platform in anyway,
The brokers may have the different quotes and quality and the quotes, and they are not synchronized between them.
So, if some price is not in the correct place accordsing to you so you can select the othger broker which will agree with your opinion about correct place for USDJPY.