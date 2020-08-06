Metatrader 5 crashing - page 2
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Everyone can calm down :)
The ntdll.dll is always crashing. I just wrote a basic DLL to try it separately for be sure in it. In the actual 1486 build it is a general problem. I hope the Metaquotes' developers will fix it soon!!!
As it is not the general issue so, I am suggesting to you the same to write to the service desk (with the link to this thread).
I found the thread in rus part of the forum (here) where the admins/developers suggested to write to the service desk in case of this windows file such as ntdll.dll
As it is not the general issue so, I am suggesting to you the same to write to the service desk (with the link to this thread).
General problem ? not so general, I have several MT5 platform running (build 1486) and all are working (at least starting and being stable), some were updated and 1 newly installed. I have Win10 Pro.
I have Win7 Ultimate and Pro two on different hardware. In this case I think this problem only affects Win7 users :/ ...I didn't plan to buy Win10 immediately :)
Finally I was lucky and I have found in my archives an older MT5 terminal64.exe (version 5.0.0.1035). Unfortunately it is really old (11 Dec 2014 :)) but my EA works well.
I have learned from this situation that I have to make a safe copy more often in the future about this exe file (mainly before any kind of update :)).
Please let me know if someone has a not really old previous version!
This is build 1486 on Winsdows 8.1
This is the build 1486 on Windows XP:
I have Win7 Ultimate and Pro two on different hardware. In this case I think this problem only affects Win7 users :/ ...I didn't plan to buy Win10 immediately :)
Finally I was lucky and I have found in my archives an older MT5 terminal64.exe (version 5.0.0.1035). Unfortunately it is really old (11 Dec 2014 :)) but my EA works well.
I have learned from this situation that I have to make a safe copy more often in the future about this exe file (mainly before any kind of update :)).
Please let me know if someone has a not really old previous version!
I have Win7 Ultimate and Pro two on different hardware. In this case I think this problem only affects Win7 users :/ ...I didn't plan to buy Win10 immediately :)
Finally I was lucky and I have found in my archives an older MT5 terminal64.exe (version 5.0.0.1035). Unfortunately it is really old (11 Dec 2014 :)) but my EA works well.
I have learned from this situation that I have to make a safe copy more often in the future about this exe file (mainly before any kind of update :)).
Please let me know if someone has a not really old previous version!
I think it's another reason, because one of my PCs is running Windows 7 Ultimate x64 and MT5 build 1486 without any problem.
Regards.
I have 1471 if you want.
I don't see any crash issue from MT5, either on Windows 7 OS or on MacOS which i just setup 1 day ago. Both setup doesn't crash, have the same build.