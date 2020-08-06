Metatrader 5 crashing - page 2

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rugoo:

Everyone can calm down :)
The ntdll.dll is always crashing. I just wrote a basic DLL to try it separately for be sure in it. In the actual 1486 build it is a general problem. I hope the Metaquotes' developers will fix it soon!!!

I found the thread in rus part of the forum (here) where the admins/developers suggested to write to the service desk in case of this windows file such as ntdll.dll
As it is not the general issue so, I am suggesting to you the same to write to the service desk (with the link to this thread).
 
Sergey Golubev:
I found the thread in rus part of the forum (here) where the admins/developers suggested to write to the service desk in case of this windows file such as ntdll.dll
As it is not the general issue so, I am suggesting to you the same to write to the service desk (with the link to this thread).
This is great. I opened a ticket earlier today with my EA and indicators so they can reproduce the problem. Thanks for the info. I'll add the link to here as you suggest.
 
Alain Verleyen:

General problem ? not so general, I have several MT5 platform running (build 1486) and all are working (at least starting and being stable), some were updated and 1 newly installed. I have Win10 Pro.

I have Win7 Ultimate and Pro two on different hardware. In this case I think this problem only affects Win7 users :/ ...I didn't plan to buy Win10 immediately :)

Finally I was lucky and I have found in my archives an older MT5 terminal64.exe (version 5.0.0.1035). Unfortunately it is really old (11 Dec 2014 :)) but my EA works well. 

I have learned from this situation that I have to make a safe copy more often in the future about this exe file (mainly before any kind of update :)).

Please let me know if someone has a not really old previous version!

 

This is build 1486 on Winsdows 8.1


This is the build 1486 on Windows XP:


 
rugoo:

I have Win7 Ultimate and Pro two on different hardware. In this case I think this problem only affects Win7 users :/ ...I didn't plan to buy Win10 immediately :)

Finally I was lucky and I have found in my archives an older MT5 terminal64.exe (version 5.0.0.1035). Unfortunately it is really old (11 Dec 2014 :)) but my EA works well. 

I have learned from this situation that I have to make a safe copy more often in the future about this exe file (mainly before any kind of update :)).

Please let me know if someone has a not really old previous version!

I have 1471 if you want.
 
I run win 10 and MT5 crashed multiple times the whole computer. With MT4 it never happended. So yes I believe there is something wrong.
 
rugoo:

I have Win7 Ultimate and Pro two on different hardware. In this case I think this problem only affects Win7 users :/ ...I didn't plan to buy Win10 immediately :)

Finally I was lucky and I have found in my archives an older MT5 terminal64.exe (version 5.0.0.1035). Unfortunately it is really old (11 Dec 2014 :)) but my EA works well. 

I have learned from this situation that I have to make a safe copy more often in the future about this exe file (mainly before any kind of update :)).

Please let me know if someone has a not really old previous version!


I think it's another reason, because one of my PCs is running Windows 7 Ultimate x64 and MT5 build 1486 without any problem.

Regards.

 
Alain Verleyen:
I have 1471 if you want.
Yes, thanks! it would be a pleasure! Could you upload to somewhere please?
 
I've been able to block the update, but if someone knows how to get rid of the dialog if we want to upgrade now or later this would be great because I can't autoptimize anymore.
 

I don't see any crash issue from MT5, either on Windows 7 OS or on MacOS which i just setup 1 day ago. Both setup doesn't crash, have the same build.



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