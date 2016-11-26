So finally. We do not ex­pect to see any de­vel­op­ments to come out of MT4 ever again - page 3

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Marco vd Heijden:

Ok so it's obvious that you have no idea about what it is or what it does.

indeed how can ones do a simple call for high low close open make so complicated ???????????????????????

it was posted like this

double iHighMQL4(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,int index)
{
   if(index < 0) return(-1);
   double Arr[];
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TFMigrate(tf);
   if(CopyHigh(symbol,tf, index, 1, Arr)>0)
        return(Arr[0]);
   else return(-1);

}


and it didn't worked...

 
Bernhard Schweigert:

indeed how can ones do a simple call for high low close open make so complicated ???????????????????????

it was posted like this

double iHighMQL4(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,int index)
{
   if(index < 0) return(-1);
   double Arr[];
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TFMigrate(tf);
   if(CopyHigh(symbol,tf, index, 1, Arr)>0)
        return(Arr[0]);
   else return(-1);

}


and it didn't worked...


Here's the correct one thanks to Alain.

double iClose(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,int shift)
  {
   ...
   int copy=CopyClose(symbol,timeframe,shift,1,close_array);
   ...
  }
[Deleted]  
Bernhard Schweigert:

indeed how can ones do a simple call for high low close open make so complicated ???????????????????????

....

Thank you for understanding. 
[Deleted]  

No updates mt4?

Metaqouets, please fix bug that was detected 1.5 years ago. I told moderators about it, but they can't do something usefull exept terrifing people:)))))))))))))

Load ANY template. Until next tick comes, price scale will be cropped.

 

  
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MT5 is about to replace MT4 client terminal
MT5 is about to replace MT4 client terminal
  • www.ea-coder.com
During the past few years there were lots of rumors about the MetaTrader 5 platform replacing the MetaTrader 4, a platform that we all love so much. Papaevagorou, Head of Sales at MetaQuotes, said “We do not expect to see any developments to come out of MT4 ever again. Given this, MT4 is slowly dying out”. How will this affect us, EA and...
 
eevviill13: Metaqouets, please fix bug that was detected 1.5 years ago. I told moderators about it, but they can't do something usefull exept terrifing people:)))))))))))))
  1. Moderators are not Metaquotes, they are users, like us, with extra buttons.
  2. This is a user's forum not Metaquotes.
 
whroeder1:
  1. Moderators are not Metaquotes, they are users, like us, with extra buttons.
Yes, and we have a button "Terrify people"...lol
 

A bad idea in my opinion. Metaquotes is killing it on popularity with the introduction of the metatrader market. Mt4 is, by far, the most used and loved trading platform.

I just can't believe metaquotes is going to shoot itself in the foot here. Time to short metaquotes! LOL

The competition must be eager for them to discontinue their best product so far.


 
Alain Verleyen: Yes, and we have a button "Terrify people"...lol
So press it on me. I want to be terrific. :)
 

Reading some comments it seems that the only difference from MT4 to MT5 is about programming.

The reason why MT5 was born dead was about trading style, only one position for Symbol was (and is) not accepted from traders.

If now they have added hedging (2 positions for Symbol) is not enough and traders will not accept this.

This is the only reason why MT5 has not been accepted from market.

If MT5 was born with the same trading style as MT4, traders would have forget MT4 now.

I can understand that some particular instrument cannot permit different orders or hedging, this means that on that instruments only one position will be accepted.

It's something stupid to limit forex trading due limitations on some different markets.

Really I think that the true reason is not about different markets trading style, but real reason is in order to reduce the load of MT5 server about order management.

And also simplify interface with liquidity providers of MT5 server.

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