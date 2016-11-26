So finally. We do not expect to see any developments to come out of MT4 ever again - page 3
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Ok so it's obvious that you have no idea about what it is or what it does.
indeed how can ones do a simple call for high low close open make so complicated ???????????????????????
it was posted like thisdouble iHighMQL4(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,int index)
{
if(index < 0) return(-1);
double Arr[];
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TFMigrate(tf);
if(CopyHigh(symbol,tf, index, 1, Arr)>0)
return(Arr[0]);
else return(-1);
}
and it didn't worked...
indeed how can ones do a simple call for high low close open make so complicated ???????????????????????
it was posted like thisdouble iHighMQL4(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,int index)
{
if(index < 0) return(-1);
double Arr[];
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TFMigrate(tf);
if(CopyHigh(symbol,tf, index, 1, Arr)>0)
return(Arr[0]);
else return(-1);
}
and it didn't worked...
Here's the correct one thanks to Alain.
{
...
int copy=CopyClose(symbol,timeframe,shift,1,close_array);
...
}
indeed how can ones do a simple call for high low close open make so complicated ???????????????????????
....
No updates mt4?
Metaqouets, please fix bug that was detected 1.5 years ago. I told moderators about it, but they can't do something usefull exept terrifing people:)))))))))))))
Load ANY template. Until next tick comes, price scale will be cropped.
A bad idea in my opinion. Metaquotes is killing it on popularity with the introduction of the metatrader market. Mt4 is, by far, the most used and loved trading platform.
I just can't believe metaquotes is going to shoot itself in the foot here. Time to short metaquotes! LOL
The competition must be eager for them to discontinue their best product so far.
Reading some comments it seems that the only difference from MT4 to MT5 is about programming.
The reason why MT5 was born dead was about trading style, only one position for Symbol was (and is) not accepted from traders.
If now they have added hedging (2 positions for Symbol) is not enough and traders will not accept this.
This is the only reason why MT5 has not been accepted from market.
If MT5 was born with the same trading style as MT4, traders would have forget MT4 now.
I can understand that some particular instrument cannot permit different orders or hedging, this means that on that instruments only one position will be accepted.
It's something stupid to limit forex trading due limitations on some different markets.
Really I think that the true reason is not about different markets trading style, but real reason is in order to reduce the load of MT5 server about order management.
And also simplify interface with liquidity providers of MT5 server.