So finally. We do not expect to see any developments to come out of MT4 ever again - page 7
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AS long as the new platform provides similar trading capabilities, does it really matter if it's MT4 or MT5? Probably not....
I've traded with a number of different brokers over the years. and I've encountered numerous different platforms.
Most brokers offer access to more than one trading platform.
An experienced trader can be profitable regardless of the platform they are using.
AS long as the new platform provides similar trading capabilities, does it really matter if it's MT4 or MT5? Probably not....
I've traded with a number of different brokers over the years. and I've encountered numerous different platforms.
Most brokers offer access to more than one trading platform.
An experienced trader can be profitable regardless of the platform they are using.
Great that we paid tons of money for MT4 EAs that we can put to rest now. Does Metaquotes really thinks we are going to say: "No problem, let's hope one day they are available for MT5, then we buy them again".
Metquotes played too many traders for a sucker by killing MT4, they will not have success with MT5.
However, I have been reading many posts complaining about investments made in MT4 EA’s and Indicators and how a move to MT5 would “hurt” these users financially.
Here is my reasoning why I believe that such users, should simply stop trading altogether if it really is going to “hurt” them:
In essence, what I am trying to say, is that, if you are complaining, then maybe you should reevaluate whether you should be using EA’s in the first place, or even if you should be trading at all as a means of gaining income (unless it is just for the fun)!
- If you invested in those MT4 EA’s and Indicators and have still not seen a return on that investment (that is, sufficiently to now be making a good profit), then they are not worth it anyway, and you should dump them immediately and not even consider trying to move them to MT5 at all. Consider them bad investments, irrespective of a MT5 move or not.
- If you are just breaking even on that investment and not really progressing much further, then consider yourself lucky and dump them as well and consider it a lesson in how you should always evaluate EA’s properly before buying them.
- However, if on the small chance, you hit it big and your return on the investment was a great success, then you have earned more than enough to venture out and look at other EA’s for MT5 or to pay the author (or someone else) to have them converted, and not feel any real problematic financial issue with a possible MT4 to MT5 move.
PS! Please note that these comments are not aimed at those who code their own EA’s but rather aimed at those that have them coded or that buy commercial EA’s and Indicators.
They're forcing new users over to MT5. The installer for MT4 actually installs MT5 on my Windows 64 bit system. Haven't tried it on Linux yet.
I think you may have just downloaded the wrong file! I have tested several brokers and that is NOT the case. It installs MT4.
Are you sure you are not just mistaking it for the MetaEditor which has been v5 for a very long time now, because it compiles both MQL4 and MQL5?
I think you may have just downloaded the wrong file! I have tested several brokers and that is NOT the case. It installs MT4.
Are you sure you are not just mistaking it for the MetaEditor which has been v5 for a very long time now, because it compiles both MQL4 and MQL5?
From the amount of reports in various forums it does seem that if you download MT4 from metaquotes, you do get MT5.
From a broker, you get the platform that you expect
From the amount of reports in various forums it does seem that if you download MT4 from metaquotes, you do get MT5.
From a broker, you get the platform that you expect
I have being watching this thread and trying not to comment on it, but I could not resist. I am neither for nor against a total move away from MT4 and into MT5.
However, I have been reading many posts complaining about investments made in MT4 EA’s and Indicators and how a move to MT5 would “hurt” these users financially.
Here is my reasoning why I believe that such users, should simply stop trading altogether if it really is going to “hurt” them:
In essence, what I am trying to say, is that, if you are complaining, then maybe you should reevaluate whether you should be using EA’s in the first place, or even if you should be trading at all as a means of gaining income (unless it is just for the fun)!
- If you invested in those MT4 EA’s and Indicators and have still not seen a return on that investment (that is, sufficiently to now be making a good profit), then they are not worth it anyway, and you should dump them immediately and not even consider trying to move them to MT5 at all. Consider them bad investments, irrespective of a MT5 move or not.
- If you are just breaking even on that investment and not really progressing much further, then consider yourself lucky and dump them as well and consider it a lesson in how you should always evaluate EA’s properly before buying them.
- However, if on the small chance, you hit it big and your return on the investment was a great success, then you have earned more than enough to venture out and look at other EA’s for MT5 or to pay the author (or someone else) to have them converted, and not feel any real problematic financial issue with a possible MT4 to MT5 move.
PS! Please note that these comments are not aimed at those who code their own EA’s but rather aimed at those that have them coded or that buy commercial EA’s and Indicators.