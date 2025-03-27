MT5 tester only using 5% of cpu
It's the completation status percentage, not the CPU usage.
It uses the CPU it needs, you can't force it to use more CPU than needed. MT5 tester is not a stress test for CPUs.
depends on the task your computer has been sent.
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Hello,
MT5 is only using 5% of my cpu to test an ea i want it to pout more strain on the cpu so it will test the ea quicker how do i do that?