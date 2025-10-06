Press review - page 83
USDJPY Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Japanese Yen: Neutral
GBPUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for the British Pound: Bullish
USDCAD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Canadian Dollar: Neutral
NZDUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)
Fundamental Forecast for Canadian Dollar: Neutral
Forex - Weekly outlook: February 3 - 7 (based on investing.com article)
USD/CHF weekly outlook: February 3 - 7 (based on investing.com article)
The dollar was higher against the Swiss franc on Friday as data on personal spending and consumer sentiment added to the view that the U.S. economic recovery is deepening.
USD/JPY weekly outlook: February 3 - 7 (based on investing.com article)
The dollar was lower against the yen on Friday as steep declines in the euro and a broad based selloff in emerging economies bolstered safe haven demand for the yen.
USD/CAD weekly outlook: February 3 - 7 (based on investing.com article)
The U.S. dollar rose to fresh four-and-half year highs against the Canadian dollar on Friday as the selloff in emerging markets prompted investors to stage a broad retreat from riskier assets.
AUD/USD weekly outlook: February 3 - 7 (based on investing.com article)
The Australian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as demand for the greenback remained supported after the Federal Reserve announced plans to further taper its monthly bond-buying program.
NZD/USD weekly outlook: February 3 - 7 (based on investing.com article)
The New Zealand dollar tumbled to a four-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as the broad based selloff in emerging markets spurred safe haven demand.
