Press review - page 82
2013-01-31 13:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
Canada grows 0.2% in November – USD/CAD breaks 1.12 – new 4 year record
Canada reported a growth rate of November as expected, following a solid 0.3% growth rate in October. GDP growth is reported once per month, contrary to most countries that publish these figures on a quarterly basis.
USD/CAD was trading on high ground towards the publication, at around 1.1190. The 1.12 level looms. USD/CAD now edges higher.
The next major target in AUDUSD is .7937. This target is determined by the .8847-.9757 range (.8847 – (.9757-.8847). Interestingly, the 50% retracement of the decline from the 2001 low registers at .7927. ‘Chartwise’, the 2010 low is at .8067. Significant demand may not exist until this zone.
The market has followed through on the recent outside week. The implications are that the outside week serves as the ‘kick-off’ for the next leg of the bear.
