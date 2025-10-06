Press review - page 245
USD/CAD Bears Lose Confidence As A Doji Emerges (adapted from dailyfx article)
USD/CAD has posted a Doji on the daily, which signals reluctance from the bears to drag the pair lower. With a medium-term uptrend intact the latest pullback could prove transitory. Clearance of former support-turned-resistance at 1.1380 may open a retest of the recent peak at 1.1460.
Interesting news about robots coming to the forex market ... :-)
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/robots-are-coming-for-the-foreign-exchange-market-2014-11-12
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Treading Water Above 1.13 (based on dailyfx article)
Talking Points:
The US Dollar is digesting losses above the 1.13 figure against its Canadian namesake having run into resistance below the 1.15 mark. Near-term support is at 1.1311, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing a rising trend line at 1.1262. Alternatively, a reversal above the 23.6% Fib expansion at 1.1435 clears the way for a test of the 38.2% threshold at 1.1531.
Trading the News: Euro-Zone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (adapted from dailyfx article)
The Euro-Zone’s 3Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may generate a larger correction in EUR/USD as the monetary union is expected to return to growth after stagnating during the three-months through June.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
However, a rebound in the growth rate may do little to heighten the appeal of the single-currency as the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to implement more non-standard measures in December, and the ongoing deviation in the policy outlook continues to foster a bearish outlook for EUR/USD as the Federal Reserve moves away from its easing cycle.
Nevertheless, high unemployment paired with the slowdown in private consumption may continue to drag on economic activity, and a dismal growth print may put increased pressure on the ECB to offer additional monetary support amid the growth threat for deflation.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish EUR Trade: 3Q GDP Climbs 0.1% or Greater
Bearish EUR Trade: Euro-Zone Fails to Grow & Spurs Bets for More ECB Support
- Need green, five-minute candle following a positive report to consider a long EUR/USD trade
- If market reaction favors a bullish Euro trade, buy EUR/USD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from cost; at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EUR/USD trade
- Implement same strategy as the bullish euro trade, just in reverse
EUR/USD Daily
Impact that Euro-Zone GDP has had on EUR/USD during the last quarter
- Long-term EUR/USD outlook remains bearish as RSI
retains downward trend, but will watch former support for new resistance
as the exchange rate continues to come off of channel support.
- Interim Resistance: 1.2600 pivot to 1.2620 (61.8% expansion)
- Interim Support: 1.2280 (100% expansion) to 1.2300 pivot
(1 Hour post event )
(End of Day post event)
The euro-area economy failed to grow in the second quarter of 2014 following a 0.2% expansion during the first three-months of the year, raising the threat for deflation across the monetary union. The weaker-than-expected growth was mainly attributed to the economic contraction Germany, with Europe’s growth engine slowing for the first time since 1Q 2013. The lackluster recovery is likely to put increased pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to boost market liquidity especially as private-sector lending remains subdued. Despite missing market expectations, the EUR/USD climbed above the 1.3400 region during the European trade, but largely struggled to retain the gains as the pair closed at 1.3362.
Audio - How Prepared Are You?? with Joel Greenberg
Since the 1980’s, the retirement industry has transformed. Shifting the retirement investment responsibility from your employer to you. Most have no clue how to achieve the rate of return needed to retire comfortably, and make those funds last 20+ years! Joel Greenberg joins Merlin and breaks down some of the considerations investors should be looking to make when planning their retirement.
Mario Draghi’s speeches, UK inflation data, German ZEW Economic Sentiment, Rate decision in Japan, US Building Permits and FOMC Meeting Minutes, as wee as inflation and employment data. These are the major events on FX calendar. Here is an outlook on the highlights of this week.
Last week, U.S. retail sales edged up 0.3% in October, indicating stronger spending boosting domestic economy. The increase was higher than forecasted. Analysts expect the U.S. economy will expand around 3% next year, the strongest growth rate since the 2007-09 recession. Core sales excluding automobiles also gained 0.3%, beating expectations for a 0.2% gain. Will this trend continue?
GBPUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)Fundamental Forecast for Pound: Bearish
The Bank of England (BoE) Minutes are widely expected to show another 7-2 split within the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) as the majority retains a wait-and-see approach, and the policy meeting minutes may do little to increase the appeal of the British Pound as the central bank curbs its growth and inflation forecast.
Even though the BoE remains on course to raise the benchmark interest rate in 2015, the downward revisions delivered in the quarterly inflation report favors a bearish outlook for GBP/USD as Governor Mark Carney adopts a more dovish tone for monetary policy and warns of the ‘large disinflation pressures’ coming from abroad. With that said, easing interest rate expectations is likely produce further headwinds for the sterling, but positive data prints coming out of the U.K. may generate a near-term correction in GBP/USD as the central bank sees the economy returning to normal.
As a result, a rebound in the U.K’s core Consumer Price Index (CPI) along with a marked pickup in Retail Sales may spur a bullish reaction in GBP/USD, but we will for an extension of the series of lower highs & lows in the exchange rate as it retains the bearish trend dating back to July.
In turn, we will retain the approach to sell-bounces in GBP/USD and watch former support around the 1.5890-1.5900 for new resistance, with the next downside region of interest coming in around 1.5540-50, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from the August 2013 low.
AUDUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Bearish
The Australian Dollar has witnessed some surprising resilience over the past week with it posting modest gains against most of its peers. The driving force behind the small advance may have been a general drive to yield, given similar gains were witnessed for risk sentiment proxies (S&P 500). Meanwhile, regional economic data once again proved uneventful for the commodity currency.
The coming week brings the release of the RBA’s November Meeting Minutes. The decision itself proved a non-event for the AUD and given the fairly well broadcast views from the Board, the Minutes are unlikely to deliver anyrevelations for traders. Similarly, upcoming Chinese data may see another muted response from the currency since it would likely take a significant deterioration over an extended period to generate a response from RBA officials. This could leave the AUD to continue to seek guidance from sources outside of domestic monetary policy expectations.
The potential for general positive risk sentiment to act as a sustainable fuel source for the Aussie may be limited. This is given implied volatility levels are near their 2014 highs, suggesting traders are anticipating some strong swings amongst the major currency pairs. This in turn may detract from the carry appeal of the Aussie and could limit the scope for further gains.
Speculative trader positioning (reflected in the latest COT report) reveals short positions are still some distance away from the extremes witnessed early last year. In turn this suggests the short AUD trade remains ‘uncrowded’.
Weekly outlook: November 17 - 21
The dollar was lower against the euro late Friday after data showed that U.S. inflation expectations fell in an otherwise upbeat report on consumer confidence for this month.
The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose to a seven year high of 89.4, better than forecasts of 87.5 and up from October’s reading of 86.9.
However the report also showed that consumers expected annual inflation of 2.6% this year, down from expectations for inflation of 2.9% in October.
The US dollar index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.25% to 87.61 in late trade, off the four-and-a-half year highs of 88.36 hit earlier in the session.
EUR/USD was up 0.40% to 1.2526 in late trade, after falling to lows of 1.2399 earlier in the session after data showed that U.S. retail sales rose 0.3% in October, ahead of forecasts for a 0.2% increase.
USD/JPY was up 0.44% to 116.28 late Friday, off the seven year highs of 116.82 struck immediately following the release of the U.S. retail sales data.
The euro rose to six year highs against the broadly weaker yen on Friday, with EUR/JPY advancing 0.86% to 145.67 in late trade.
In the euro zone, data on Friday showed that the economy expanded 0.2% in the three months to September and grew 0.6% from the same period a year earlier.
Germany avoided a recession, posting growth of 0.1% in the last quarter, while France grew by a slightly stronger than expected 0.3%. Greece exited a six-year recession, but Italy fell back into recession, posting a contraction of 0.1%.
The weak growth figures did little to alter expectations for more easing measures from the European Central Bank.
Elsewhere, the Swiss franc rose to 26-month highs against the euro on Friday, with EUR/CHF at 1.2012 in late trade, not far from the Swiss National Bank’s 1.20 exchange rate cap against the single currency.
The Swiss franc has strengthened against the euro in recent sessions ahead of a vote later this month which could force the central bank to increase its gold holdings, a move which could restrict its ability to cap the value of the franc against the euro.
In the week ahead, investors will be focusing on Wednesday’s minutes of the Federal Reserve’s October meeting and Thursday’s report on the U.S. consumer price index. A report on U.K. inflation and euro zone data on private sector activity will also be closely watched.
AUD/USD weekly outlook: November 17 - 21
The Australian dollar bounced back from earlier losses to settle at a two-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as a round of profit-taking sent the greenback sliding.
AUD/USD hit a daily low of 0.8649 on Friday, before turning 0.48% higher to subsequently consolidate at 0.8759 by close of trade, the highest since October 31. The pair rose 1.43% on the week.
The pair is likely to find support at 0.8649, Friday's low, and resistance at 0.8843, the high from October 31.
The U.S. dollar was boosted after the Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales rose 0.3% in October, ahead of forecasts for a 0.2% increase.
The greenback trimmed gains after separate data showed that U.S. inflation expectations fell in an otherwise upbeat report on consumer confidence for this month.
The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose to a seven year high of 89.4, better than forecasts of 87.5 and up from October’s reading of 86.9.
However, the report also showed that consumers expected annual inflation of 2.6% this year, down from expectations for inflation of 2.9% in October.
The US dollar index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.25% to 87.61 in late trade, not far from the more than four-year highs of 88.36 hit earlier in the session.
In the week ahead, investors will be focusing on Wednesday’s minutes of the Federal Reserve’s October meeting and Thursday’s report on the U.S. consumer price index.
