Overbought vs. Oversold (baseed on dailyfx article)
Like many professions, trading involves a lot of jargon that is difficult to follow by someone new to the industry. It’s our job as instructors to fill in as many knowledge gaps as possible to make the education process as simple as possible. Today, we will take a look at what it means for a currency pair to be overbought or oversold, and most importantly, what trading opportunities arise from these situations.
- Overbought means an extended price move to the upside; oversold to the downside.
- When price reaches these extreme levels, a reversal is possible.
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) can be used to confirm a reversal.
Overbought vs. Oversold
These two terms actually describe themselves pretty well. Overbought describes a period of time where there has been a significant and consistent upward move in price over a period of time without much pullback. This is clearly defined by a chart showing price movement from the “lower-left to upper-right” like the chart shown below.
Learn Forex: USDJPY Hourly Chart – Overbought
The term Oversold describes a period of time where there has been a significant and consistent downward move in price over a period of time without much pullback. Basically a move from the “upper-left to the lower-right.”
Because price cannot move in one direction forever, price will turn around at some point. Currency pairs that are overbought or oversold sometimes have a greater chance of reversing direction, but could remain overbought or oversold for a very long time. So we need to use an oscillator to help us determine when a reversal is actually occurring.
But, we must be patient before we enter our trades, because sometimes the RSI can stay overbought or oversold for quite awhile. The worst thing we can do is try to pick a top or a bottom of a strong move that continues to move into further overbought or oversold territory. So we must wait until the RSI crosses back under 70 or crosses back above 30.
When the RSI falls below 30, same rules apply. We want to wait until the RSI crosses back above 30 before we place a buy trade.
Putting RSI to Work
Why Traders Lose Money (based on dailyfx article)
While the title of this article can have broad implications with numerous explanations, we’re going to do our best to reduce the answer to this query to the most logical and basic explanation.
- There is a large chasm between trading and analysis.
- Analysis can assist with winning percentages, but this doesn’t always equate to profitability.
- Traders need to learn to manage risk if they ever hope to be consistently profitable.
When a trader first gets started, it might be hard to imagine how getting control of losses can seem an impossible task. It may even feel like the cards are stacked against you… situations in which you’re right in your analysis, yet you still lose on the trade and watch capital disappear from your trading account.
So, a natural question is why some traders consistently make money while others lose, even when they’re right. That is what we will be investigating in this article.
The Difference between Trading and Analysis
Many new traders come to the market with a bias or point-of-view. Perhaps this is built from a background in economics, or finance, or maybe just a keen interest in politics. But one of the biggest mistakes a trader can make is harboring the expectation that ‘the market is wrong and prices have to come back.’
But let’s face it: Markets are unpredictable, and it doesn’t matter what type of analysis you use. As new information comes into the market, traders and market makers price it accordingly; because these folks don’t want to lose money just as much as you don’t want to lose money.
Is this to say that analysis is worthless? Absolutely not: It merely means that analysis is only a part of the equation of being a successful trader. Analysis is a way to potentially get the probabilities on the trader’s side, even if just a by a little bit; a way to maybe get a 51% or 52% chance of success as opposed to a straight-up coin flip.
Good analysis, whether it be fundamentally-driven or technically-driven, can be right a majority of the time. But no form of analysis will ever be right all of the time. And this is the reason that there is such a large chasm between analysis and trading.
In analysis, it doesn’t matter how wrong you are when you aren’t right. In trading, this matters quite a bit. Because even if you’re winning on 70% of your trades, if you’re losing $3 for every trade in which you’re wrong but only making $1 every time that you’re right, you’re still losing. It might feel good, because 70% of the time you’re walking away from your positions with the feeling of success; and as human beings this is something we generally strive for (to feel good).
The example below shows how bad risk management can destroy even a strong winning percentage of 70% success.
But logically, it doesn’t make sense to embark on this type of endeavor because the goal of trading is to make money; not necessarily to just ‘be right’ more than 50% of the time.
How to actually trade analysis
First thing first, traders need to crystallize what their actual goal is in trading in markets; and point-blank, that goal should be to make money.
After that, traders need to expect that they will, at times, be wrong.
So given these two facts, the next logical assumption is that without being able to control the damage from those instances in which we’re wrong, the prospect of profitability is a distant one.
So risk management isn’t just a preference or a style of trading: It’s a necessity for long-term profitability. Because even if you’re winning 90% of the time, the losses on the other 10% can far outstrip the gains that are made on the 90%.
I fully realize this isn’t necessarily exciting information. When I teach risk management, rarely do a see a student-trader ready to burst out of their seats to go and manage some risk. Most people want to hear about entry strategies, and analytical methods to try to get those odds of success tilted even higher in their favors.
But until a trader learns to manage their risk, much of this additional work is a moot point. Because as long as the risk exists that one bad position can and will wipe away the gain from many other ‘good’ positions; that trader is going to struggle to find profitability.
So, to properly trade analysis one needs to first observe proper risk management. Because trading isn’t just ‘guessing’ and ‘hoping’ that we get it right. Profitable trading is implementing analysis while properly managing risk factors; implementing a defensive approach so that when one is wrong, the losses can be mitigated and when one is right, profits can be maximized.
How can one begin to use ‘proper’ risk management?
We’ve already encountered one of the biggest mistakes of risk management, and that’s controlling the size of the losses relative to the size of the gains.
The solution is simple; implementing it not as much. As human beings, we often follow our gut instincts or our ‘feelings.’ But in trading, we have to keep the bigger picture in mind. When we place a trade, we often try to win on that one trade. This can keep traders holding on to losers for far too long, and closing out winners way too quickly.
Trading the News: U.K. Retail Sales (based on dailyfx article)
The British Pound may face a larger correction over the remainder of the week as U.K. Retail Sales are expected to contract 0.5% in March.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
A decline in private sector consumption may prompt a bearish reaction in the GBP/USD as it limits the Bank of England’s (BoE) scope to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later, but the data print may exceed market expectations as Governor Mark Carney sees a stronger recovery in 2014.
Sticky price growth along with the slowdown in private sector credit may drag on consumption, and a marked decline in retail sales may prompt a larger pullback in the GBP/USD as it dampens the outlook for growth and inflation.
Nevertheless, positive real wage growth paired with the ongoing improvement in the labor market may prompt a further expansion in household spending, and a better-than-expected print may heighten the appeal of the sterling as it puts increased pressure on the BoE to raise the benchmark interest rate off of the record-low.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish GBP Trade: U.K. Retail Sales Disappoints
Bullish GBP Trade: Household Spending Unexpectedly Picks Up
- Need red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short British Pound trade
- If market reaction favors selling sterling, short GBP/USD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long GBP/USD trade
- Implement same setup as the bearish British Pound trade, just in opposite direction
GBP/USD Daily
February 2014 U.K. Retail Sales
GBPUSD M5 : 64 pips price movement by GBP - Retail Sales news event
Retail sales out of the U.K. beat across the board in February and sent GBP over 50 pips higher against the greenback. Textiles saw heavy weakness relative to other stores while predominantly food stores had a healthy 1.9% gain vs. a 3.7% decline in January. After the Pound pulled off key resistance levels on Wednesday, room remains for another test of resistance if we do see another beat this month. Note that we have U.K. GDP data to kick off event risk on Tuesday of next week.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M5, 2014.04.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
GBPUSD M5 : 30 pips price movement by GBP - Retail Sales news event
Currencies drifted sideways in the post Easter week, and now we have a very busy week with top tier events. The all important inflation release from the euro-zone, GDP in the US and the UK, the FOMC meeting, the buildup to to Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls and other events all promise lots of action Here is an outlook on the market-movers for this week.
The week after Easter provided some interesting developments. This time, US data was quite mixed: durable goods orders climbed nicely, but jobless claims disappointed and new home sales plunged. Will the skies clear in the upcoming week? In the euro-zone, Draghi tried to play down the euro once again, with diminishing success. He might be forced to act soon. One extreme action would be buying gold with printed euros. A central bank that is acting, but in the other way, is the RBNZ: a second rate hike in New Zealand certainly supported the kiwi. Its neighbor, the Aussie, was falling after weak inflation data. The pound remains near 4 year highs.
Strategy Video: Ranking the Best Breakout Potential
We have watched longingly this past week as a range of high-profile technical patterns further shaped their breakout potential without making the final move. Between markets running out of room, a docket full of major event risk and over-extended fundamental themes nearing a flip; the risk / potential of finally realizing these trades looks to be at hand. In the weekend Strategy Video, we look at the scope of breakout opportunity - from an imminent GBPUSD move to more resilient EURUSD pattern - and how these setups should be approached.
USDJPY Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)Fundamental Forecast for Japanese Yen: Bullish
GBPUSD Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)Fundamental Forecast for Pound: Bullish
GOLD (XAUUSD) Fundamentals (based on dailyfx article)Fundamental Forecast for Gold: Neutral
The Nikkei did very little over the course of the week, as we continue to hang about the ¥14,500 level. The market should be relatively well supported from the previous week’s gains though, so are looking for move above the ¥15,000 level in order to start buying. At that point time we would be convinced of the validity of the continued uptrend, inserting four ¥16,400 or so. Selling is not an option at this point, as we feel that there are far too many supportive areas between here and ¥13,000 to be bothered doing so.
The DAX attempted to rally during the week, but found too much in the way of resistance at the 9700 level to continue. With this, we pulled back enough to form a shooting star, which of course is a bearish sign. This sign isn’t one we are willing to take as a selling opportunity, but rather a chance to buy at lower levels in the meantime. We are looking for supportive candles below, and then will be willing to get long at that point as this market has been trending higher for some time now.