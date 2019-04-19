Trading without a stop loss
Tell what ? What is your question ?
your comment about trading without stoploss
Trading without absolutely no SL is azardous, as well crazy and risky..
If SL was "invented" there is a reason..
It is not only risky for Losing positions, but also for Profiting positions: you can go in the "profit-zone" and being temporarly profitable, but, if you don't protect your profit with a SL, the market can get worse (against your profitable position), and became LOSS, turning a PROFIT into a LOSS.
How to use SL is personally and based on one's own trading method.
Anyway, if you don't use SL, the Calling of Margin will act as a "natural" SL, resulting in almost emtying your account and blocking all your Losing positions at once, so.. there is always a Stop Loss :)
and is impossible to go in "Debit" with the Broker (i suppose all of you already realize about this).
Strategically speaking... : me personally, i do use stop loss, but is not the most important tool.. and should never be "strict" (near) to the position entry, or will in almost all cases result in multiple fragmented losses.. (at every new trade opening)
|Open Date
|Close date
|Symbol
|Action
|Lots
|SL(Pips)
|TP(Pips)
|Open Price
|Close Price
|Pips
|Profit (USD)
|Duration
|Gain
|05.30.2013 12:33
|05.31.2013 18:05
|EURUSD
|Sell
|50
|-
|-
|1.2972
|1.29611
|10.9
|5916
|1d
|1.84%
|05.30.2013 12:33
|05.31.2013 18:05
|EURUSD
|Sell
|50
|-
|-
|1.2972
|1.29611
|10.9
|5666
|1d
|1.80%
|05.30.2013 12:33
|05.31.2013 18:05
|EURUSD
|Sell
|50
|-
|-
|1.29716
|1.29611
|10.5
|5466
|1d
|1.76%
|05.30.2013 12:33
|05.31.2013 18:05
|EURUSD
|Sell
|50
|-
|-
|1.29721
|1.29611
|11
|5716
|1d
|1.88%
|05.30.2013 10:32
|05.30.2013 12:30
|GBPJPY
|Buy
|50
|-
|-
|152.721
|152.865
|14.4
|6897.99
|1h 58m
|2.32%
|05.30.2013 10:32
|05.30.2013 12:30
|GBPJPY
|Buy
|50
|-
|-
|152.721
|152.884
|16.3
|7394.18
|1h 58m
|2.55%
|05.30.2013 10:32
|05.30.2013 12:30
|GBPJPY
|Buy
|50
|-
|-
|152.715
|152.884
|16.9
|8187.53
|1h 57m
|2.91%
|05.23.2013 10:31
|05.23.2013 19:39
|GBPJPY
|Buy
|50
|-
|-
|153.361
|153.902
|54.1
|26567.02
|9h 8m
|10.42%
|05.09.2013 20:20
|05.23.2013 10:31
|GBPJPY
|Sell
|50
|-
|-
|154.493
|153.37
|112.3
|52847.12
|13d
|26.14%
|05.07.2013 19:18
|05.09.2013 19:38
|GBPJPY
|Buy
|50
|-
|-
|153.139
|153.953
|81.4
|41099.75
|2d
|25.51%
|05.03.2013 16:32
|05.07.2013 19:17
|GBPJPY
|Sell
|50
|-
|-
|154.147
|153.136
|101.1
|50764.1
|4d
|46.01%
|05.03.2013 10:00
|05.03.2013 13:59
|GBPJPY
|Buy
|50
|-
|77.3
|152.422
|152.562
|14
|7137.25
|3h 58m
|6.92%
|05.02.2013 15:09
|05.02.2013 16:46
|CHFJPY
|Sell
|50
|-
|-
|105.4
|104.78
|62
|31708.04
|1h 37m
|44.36%
|05.02.2013 12:56
|05.02.2013 15:07
|CHFJPY
|Buy
|20
|-
|-
|104.75
|105.26
|51
|10436.06
|2h 11m
|17.09%
|05.02.2013 12:56
|05.02.2013 15:07
|CHFJPY
|Buy
|20
|-
|-
|104.75
|105.29
|54
|11047.92
|2h 11m
|22.10%
Just one example, your last trade between 30.5 and 31.5, EURUSD go as high a 1.3060 in this period, that give you about 88 pips of loss, so with 50 lots, 44.000$ of floating drawdown. And what if the quotation continues higher ? 50 lots without stoploss. This is only a question of time before your burn the account. When that is done, just post the results.
That's ok, bravo.
But the point is that, 'could be possible..' that sooner or later, will happen a so bad-luck and worse market-direction, that will go so much against you, to void all your previous gains.
That could still be be ok... the problem being worsened when such bad-luck is repeated and recidivous, known as: consecutive losses .
But, nobody prevent you to trade without SL.. is just personal matter..
If you are able to being ever-profitable without SL, is nice..
There was people that traded "without" SL and being succesful: the reason is explained.
In truth there was another concept of "SL" based on Time instead of Price..
Trading without SL at all, can be seen in this way: a tightrope man (equilibrist) that walks on a cord, and raise above and above.. every good trade is an upper rising more.. But sooner or later, could happen that he can fall from the cord :D
If there was safety-equipment (similar to concept of SL..) he would be save and would repeat his favourite sport.. If no safety-equipment, he smash on the ground (destroy account Balance).
Obviously i say this, on a personal basis.
thank for replay , yes is ok but I think the market is big lunge and returns again Stoploss always be closing :)
Deposite can be losed if electricity will be switched off for example :) I remember one case ... it was many many years ago when I lost my first deposit just because I did not use stop loss at all.
Thanks for replay.
Yes . It happens to all traders. like me .Because they have no idea about such " money management ". call margin "...
