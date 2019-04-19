Trading without a stop loss - page 5

Because its misleading for someone who doesnt trade/win to give beginners advice to not use sl in trades
 
tonny: Because its misleading for someone who doesnt trade/win to give beginners advice to not use sl in trades
  • How do you know the op is a beginner?
  • Who give advise to not-use-stop-losses?
  • Who does not Trade or does not Win?
  • How long have you traded that makes you Expert?
  • How much money have you won that makes u Expert?
  • What type of help did you provide in this thread that Helps?
  • Where is it written that newbies cannot give opinions?

The poster is very open about her questions, posts her results, etc. You really want to help? Again go ahead and tell her your Stop-Methodology. Let her put it to the test in plain view of the entire forum. No one have time for self-promotion ad's. I've participated within these stop-loss topics before in open fashion. Check links below.

Career Trader system with 1/2 Close Stops.

Optimized stoploss Macd System.

Effects of Spread / Using different SL.

I have tons more where that came from. But all you want to-do is commercial about 3-months results, while discarding the other 9-months.

YES ,You have a strong logic

 

I advice you all to respect the rules :

Please, be polite communicating in this forum. Any posts which may offend other visitors of the forum are forbidden.

If you have nothing more interesting to do than bicker, I suggest you play sports. It makes it nice.
 
angevoyageur:

I advice you all to respect the rules :

If you have nothing more interesting to do than bicker, I suggest you play sports. It makes it nice.
  I had  a 120 lap Go Kart race yesterday,  does that count ?
 
noorad2000: YES ,You have a strong logic
Thanks. Have you tried mt5 multi-currency tests? That'll be one way to see if the profits from one symbol can offset the losses in another.
 
There is a logic or method you use stoploss and takeprofits virtual (not going to the server, you control them in code)

Try looking for
SteathMode
Stealth StopLoss
 
Ubzen:
Thanks. Have you tried mt5 multi-currency tests? That'll be one way to see if the profits from one symbol can offset the losses in another.
Yes ,I think it only works for programs that are successful based on multi-currency
 
dori.claudino:
There is a logic or method you use stoploss and takeprofits virtual (not going to the server, you control them in code)

Try looking for
SteathMode
Stealth StopLoss
Yes This is absolutely true 
 
My advice to traders beware those who give trading advice without proof of their trading. Not using stop loss is very risky wether virtual or not. You need to have in mind a loss limit not just let loss float uncontrolled waiting for the trade to come back to profit. This ubzen very high tempered man for other forum users.
