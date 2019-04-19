Trading without a stop loss - page 2

noorad2000:

 thank for replay , yes is ok but I think the market is big lunge and returns again  Stoploss always be closing :)

Of course the market return..   (but, is not a 'law' or a 'must'.. we remember that market is highly-imprevedible (for such reason we use MT5, indicators, and all other tons of offered tools related..)).

But it all depends on your Deposit VS Lot Sizes...

 

Ok, you may not use SL..  

maybe because you want became StopLoss yourself :)

 in such case you have to monitor the market very very much, or set alarms that do for you..

Everything is relative with such matter..   the important is to close the positions ))  or the system will close for you in very bad way ))

 

In almost all cases, people do use SL, also very wide SL, to at least protect their trading-sentiment.

 
noorad2000:

1) the first mistake is your last trade

2) returns again ?  :-)

3) your strategy is important to be profitable ... money management ... if you have several trade with little profit

    & without sl ... you will have a big lose

 
 
 
noorad2000:
 

with/without martingle ....

you are a programer

just make an EA and test it .

with few trade you can not tell ...................

 
noorad2000:
 
Floating drawdown on your image is about 150 pips (4 digit pips)with the profit from 10 to 20 pips ... in case of martingale (or re-enter in your case) - it is very risky - you will need big deposit size to avoid margin call for example.
 
Thanks  

 .Now my Drawdown is 30% . and I used money management.  I  check margin call  .  

 
TIMisthebest:

with/without martingle ....

you are a programer

just make an EA and test it .

with few trade you can not tell ...................

Exactly 
 
  Yes I have EA and now The program is being tested. This Picture for worst case    . I modified my program.
 
noorad2000:
  Yes I have EA and now The program is being tested. This Picture for worst case    . I modified my program.

WOW !

Congratulations

 

would you please paste some graph from strategy tester

thank you.

 
only backtest not forward test :((

 

 

