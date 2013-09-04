The New Look-and-Feel of Trading Signals - page 4

One more thing i noted today was if you go to Signal Real MT4, sort by growth. You will see most of first page listed Signals are DEMO accounts. I wonder if Service Desk or someone is really monitoring Signal Service. 

add 1 more filter - call cost back

which means no more money is belong to the signal provider , he do not care the account dead or live

that is signal provider have withdraw all his cost

 
One more thing i noted today was if you go to Signal Real MT4, sort by growth. You will see most of first page listed Signals are DEMO accounts. I wonder if Service Desk or someone is really monitoring Signal Service. 

I can't replicate that.
 
I can't replicate that.
Here you go. 
 
Here you go. 
OK,  how many of them are Demo accounts ?  the green tick means Real doesn't it ?
OK,  how many of them are Demo accounts ?  the green tick means Real doesn't it ?
Nope it doesn't, the people running same have selected it to be Real but they are run on Demo. Check the broker names.
 
Nope it doesn't, the people running same have selected it to be Real but they are run on Demo. Check the broker names.
OK,  I understand your point now.  Have you raised this with the Service Desk ?
 
OK,  I understand your point now.  Have you raised this with the Service Desk ?
Yup i guess i raised them a month back and again a week or so back but no revert. I think this requires huge update on the MQL5 website to handle this Signal Services in right manner. 
 

Like the new updated view of Trading Signals where all info is shown on first page. Very nice work guys - now it gives subscribers a view what %age growth the Signal Provided per month. Excellent work. Just add one more feature where all Signals where NO TRADING happened in last month to set their Monthly Growth to 0%


 
