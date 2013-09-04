The New Look-and-Feel of Trading Signals - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
One more thing i noted today was if you go to Signal Real MT4, sort by growth. You will see most of first page listed Signals are DEMO accounts. I wonder if Service Desk or someone is really monitoring Signal Service.
add 1 more filter - call cost back
which means no more money is belong to the signal provider , he do not care the account dead or live
that is signal provider have withdraw all his cost
One more thing i noted today was if you go to Signal Real MT4, sort by growth. You will see most of first page listed Signals are DEMO accounts. I wonder if Service Desk or someone is really monitoring Signal Service.
I can't replicate that.
Here you go.
OK, how many of them are Demo accounts ? the green tick means Real doesn't it ?
Nope it doesn't, the people running same have selected it to be Real but they are run on Demo. Check the broker names.
OK, I understand your point now. Have you raised this with the Service Desk ?
Like the new updated view of Trading Signals where all info is shown on first page. Very nice work guys - now it gives subscribers a view what %age growth the Signal Provided per month. Excellent work. Just add one more feature where all Signals where NO TRADING happened in last month to set their Monthly Growth to 0%