The New Look-and-Feel of Trading Signals - page 2

New comment
 
lucky_man:
Please tell me if you know ,what is the exact formula of the rating? 
If you find it, let us know.
[Deleted]  
lucky_man:
Please tell me if you know ,what is the exact formula of the rating? 

I'm also curious....

The rating makes not really sense  

 :)

 
can you implement to show Signals based on growth and not ratings? I see when i sort based on growth or pips, the sorting is done based on rating only.
 
gurmeetb:
can you implement to show Signals based on growth and not ratings? I see when i sort based on growth or pips, the sorting is done based on rating only.
If you are thinking there is a bug then you have to write to ServiceDesk.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
gurmeetb:
can you implement to show Signals based on growth and not ratings? I see when i sort based on growth or pips, the sorting is done based on rating only.
 
MetaQuotes:

Where is the sort ? Sorted by total growth, which is meaningless, as a signal can be 1 month old or 6 month. It should be sorted by monthly growth.


 
lucky_man:
Please tell me if you know ,what is the exact formula of the rating? 

I am looking to start trading in Forex with a friend. What should I know? Where should I look? And most importantly, what should I try to avoid?

Forex trading systems

 
akonlki231:

I am looking to start trading in Forex with a friend. What should I know? Where should I look? And most importantly, what should I try to avoid?

Forex trading systems

You should start by learning how to use a Forum and to not post off topic questions.  What does your question have to do with   "The New Look-and-Feel of Trading Signals"  ?
 
Why are paid signal positions and trade history visible to people who are not logged onto mql5?
 
BHC:
Why are paid signal positions and trade history visible to people who are not logged onto mql5?
Why not ?
12345
New comment