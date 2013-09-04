The New Look-and-Feel of Trading Signals - page 2
Please tell me if you know ,what is the exact formula of the rating?
I'm also curious....
The rating makes not really sense
:)
can you implement to show Signals based on growth and not ratings? I see when i sort based on growth or pips, the sorting is done based on rating only.
Where is the sort ? Sorted by total growth, which is meaningless, as a signal can be 1 month old or 6 month. It should be sorted by monthly growth.
I am looking to start trading in Forex with a friend. What should I know? Where should I look? And most importantly, what should I try to avoid?
Why are paid signal positions and trade history visible to people who are not logged onto mql5?